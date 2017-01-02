2 teachers paraded for showing a 6-year-old pupil pornography and defiling her afterwards

Two private school teachers, Stanley Akanno and Olakunle Hassan, in Amuwo Odofin, were yesterday paraded by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, AIG Kayode Aderanti, for serially defiling their 6-year-old female pupil.

The teachers, he said, during extra mural classes, showed pornography on their laptop to the pupil and made her practice same on them.



“The pupil has been taken to a government hospital where it was medically established that she had been deflowered. The suspects will soon be charged to court,” Aderanti said.

They were arrested following suspicion by the girl’s mother that her daughter has suddenly become sexually active. The girl’s mother, while narrating how the daughter was defiled, said: “I noticed that my daughter was kissing his brother’s penis.

I called her and interrogated her where she learnt the behaviour and she told me that her lesson teacher plays erotic films on his laptop and forced her to watch it. She added that the teacher will then defile her. We reported the case to the police and from the investigation, it showed that she was defiled.

