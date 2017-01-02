2 times Donald Trump’s team didn’t tell the truth on his first full day in office – The Independent
2 times Donald Trump's team didn't tell the truth on his first full day in office
The Independent
President Trump used his first full day in office to wage war on the media, accusing news organisations of lying about the size of his inauguration crowd as Saturday's huge protests served notice that a vocal and resolute opposition would be a hallmark …
