2 Unilag graduating students attain 5.0 CGPA as 8,000 matriculate
The two female students graduated from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, and the Department of Systems Engineering.
The post 2 Unilag graduating students attain 5.0 CGPA as 8,000 matriculate appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG