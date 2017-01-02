2 UNILAG Students Get 5.0 CGPA

Two graduating students of the University of Lagos have also recorded 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in 2015/2016 academic session, just like Ayodele Dada recorded the same feat in the previous year.

Prof. Rahamon Bello, the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the institution, who gave the hint during the 2016/2017 matriculation on Friday, named the two students as Miss Taiwo Bankole and Miss Ajoke Omotuyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the V-C had, during the 2014/2015 convocation, had described 5.00 CGPA as ‘a perfect score’.

According to Bello, both students are from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, Faculty of Science and the Department of Systems Engineering, Faculty of Engineering,

“Both students, females, had also posted a `perfect score’ of 5.00 CGPA, thus matching the record set by Dada in 2014/2015 academic session,’’ he said.

The V-C stressed that such feats were achievable by a dint of hard work and not a myth.

“All it requires is to be focused, disciplined and consistent,’’ Bello said.

Giving a breakdown of the number of the matriculating students, the V-C said that 7,882 students, representing 18.69 percent, met the admissions criteria after a thorough screening.

He explained that 38,140 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) applicants and 4,310 direct entries, totalling 42, 440 applicants, began the selection process.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

