2 Year Old, Browdy Shoff Saves his Twin Brother from Near Death Experience

Browdy Shoff, 2, rescued his twin brother, Brock Shoff, after a dresser fell on him at their home in Orem, Utah on Friday. A home surveillance video showed how Browdy for almost two minutes tried to free his brother from under the dresser which he eventually succeeded. The twin’s parents posted the video on social […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

