20 Boko Haram members surrender in Niger

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

About 20 more members of the jihadist group, Boko Haram have surrendered in Niger, the government said. No fewer than 50 Boko Haram fighters have surrendered arms since December 27 in Niger. The country’s interior minister, Bazoum Mohamed said this in an interview broadcast late Wednesday on the state TV channel Tele Sahel. He said […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

