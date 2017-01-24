200 communities benefit from MTN foundation’s projects – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
200 communities benefit from MTN foundation's projects
The Punch
MTN Foundation on Monday said it had begun installation of several projects in 200 verified locations across the country, under its 'What Can We Do Together' initiative – phase two. The foundation said that the project was in keeping with its …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG