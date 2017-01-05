Pages Navigation Menu

2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian Army – CD

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

youth & soldiers clash

The Campaign for Democacy, CD, has claimed that no fewer than 2,000 Igbo youths had been killed by the Nigerian Army under the guise of Rule-of-Engagement. The group, therefore, called on the United Nations, UN, International Criminal Court, ICC, the United States, US, other world bodies and their leaders to take note of such ‘man’s […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

