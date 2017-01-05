2015 polls: INEC secures prosecution of 61 electoral offenders

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, said it successfully prosecuted 61 cases of electoral offences which emanated from the 2015 general election.

Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this, yesterday, in Abuja when he received in audience the Inspector General of Police Special Investigative Panel on the December 10, 2016 Rivers State legislative rerun elections.

He said: “I am happy to say that we have so far recorded 61 successful prosecutions as a result of the cooperation with the security agencies. The biggest one came after the disruption of April 2016 re-run elections in Kano State, in a constituency in Minjibir Local Government Area of the state.

“In that election, over 40 offenders were successfully prosecuted in a joint effort between the commission and the security agencies.”

The post 2015 polls: INEC secures prosecution of 61 electoral offenders appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

