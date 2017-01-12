2016: A Post-script Of Ministry Of Defence’s Efforts In Curbing Insecurity, Criminality

The Nigerian Ministry of Defence is the government agency saddled with the responsibility of managing all the affairs of security personnel in the country. It has the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force under itspurview. It is pertinent to note that every activity and achievement of any of the Armed Forces of Nigeria emanates from this ministry. The ministry also caters for the welfare and well-being of personnel including family members of fallen heroes.

2016 was no doubt a challenging year for the ministry but against all odds, the ministry,under the leadership of the minister, Mansur

Muhammad Dan-Ali, was able to a large extent,deliver its mandate in line with the set goals of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for the ministry. The political commitment and support of President Buhari was a major boost to thesuccesses recorded in the fight against insecurity, insurgency and terrorism inthe country in 2016. The ArmedForces of Nigeria, during the period under review, achieved remarkable success especiallyin the areas of securing life and property and protection of Nigeria’sterritorial integrity through a number of military operations, collaborations and policy formulation.

To set the stage for the successes recorded, the ministry embarked on several reforms in the Armed Forces which have paid off, in view of the results recorded thus far. These reforms include evaluation of the current ORBAT of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and proposals/projections forthe future based on existing and likely threats which have necessitated the establishment of new Divisions, Commands and Units, increased recruitments andenlistment into the Armed Forces of Nigeria as well as review of some on-going In ternal Security (IS) operations.

In its determined resolve to wipe outinsurgency, Operation LAFIYA DOLE was established to fight the Boko Haraminsurgency in the North East.

The gains of this particular reform are evident in the liberation of some local government areas in Borno State and some partsof Adamawa and Yobe states that were under the control of Boko Haram terrorists,the routing of the terrorists and liberation of some captives including some ofthe abducted Chibok school girls.

The ministry also established the 8 Task Force Division in Monguno to further strengthen military presence in the North East, which has greatly helped in command control in the theatre of operation.

Similarly,the 6 Division was established in Port Harcourt to curtail illegalities in the maritime domain, pipe line vandalism, oil bunkering and kidnapping in theNiger Delta region. The Division in conjunction with Operation DELTA SAFE hasbeen able to curb the activities of the militants to a large extent in this region. Other operations include

OperationAWATSE, Operation SHARAN DAJI, Operation SAFE CORRIDOR, Operation SAFE HAVEN, OperationSAFE CONDUCT, Operation MESA, and Operation IRON FENCE, all aimed at curtailingcrime and protecting the country. A Naval Outpost was also established during the year in view in the Lake Chad Basin so as to intensify counter-insurgency operations and prevent terrorists’ infiltration into the country.

The ministry further established a NAF Special Operation Command in Bauchi which major mandate is to provide air support to ground forces and ensure that it maintain speace and security in the North East. The Special Operations Command with specialised units in Bauchi, Gusau, Ipetu-Ijesha, Jos, Katsina, Owerri and Yolais to be equipped with modern facilities and well trained personnel that are willing, able and ready to deal with any likely emerging security challenges across the length and breadth of the Country that may likely emerge. As part ofthe capacity building of the Armed Forces, the ministry, under the leadershipof Dan-Ali, increased enlistment and recruitment into the Armed Forces in2016. Apart from increase in manpower, the capacity of troops was also greatly enhanced through increase in manpower and training of troops in counter-insurgency.In the area of welfare, the present administration has ensured prompt payment of troops’ salaries and allowances, completion of Phase 1 of the rotationof troops who have stayed over 2 years in OperationLAFIYA DOLE, with Phase 2 on going, improvement in medical facilities and provisionof new barracks accommodation and rehabilitation of old structures, modern medicaland educational facilities in military formations across states of the federation.Anothermajor milestone, which was considered an innovative strategy, was the establishmentof a motorcycle battalion by the Nigerian Army to support operations inun-motorable areas in the North East.The Nigerian Air Force in 2016 took over two of the helicopters in the Presidential Air Fleet which is currently being used as air ambulance and for deployment in theground attack role to support

Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East. Six helicopters were inducted and transferred to the Nigerian Air Force by the NNPC for deployment in the ground attack role including two new aircraft into the NAF Aircraft inventory. The present administration within the year in view, also purchased modern equipment toenhance the combat effectiveness of the Armed Forces. A Committee was setup to work out the modalities of procurement of arms and ammunition for theArmed Forces through Government to Government basis to remove vendors andreduce cost.

Hard wares purchased include; Mine Resistant Ambush Protection (MRAPs) vehicles, Mine Sweepers and ammunitions of different calibre for the Nigerian Army, two newships (NNS Unity and CENTENARY) from China were recently procured and supply of Excess Defence Articles for the Nigerian Navy. Also, NNS KARADUWA and Tug boat Commander EDWIN UGWU were locally built and commissioned into the NigerianNavy. Furthermore, fast patrol boats were procured for the newly established NN outpost in the Lake Chad Basin. Similarly, twohelicopters were recently procured for the Nigerian Air Force and contract for additional four has been approved. Also, contracts for the purchase of 12aircrafts and two

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles have also been approved for the Nigerian Air Force. The capacityof the Nigerian Army Special Vehicle Plant, Bauchi was also greatly enhanced tocarry out overhaul and major repairs of Nigerian Army tanks, armoured carriers and artillery guns, which had broken down over time in 2016In a bid tocurb excesses of some personnel and ensure great civil military relations, a human rights desk was established in the Nigerian Army to mitigate against abuses by troops which were often reported by some local and international organisations. Despite the country’s own home security challenges, Nigeria was actively involved in advancing world peace and security under the auspices of multilateral organisations such as the UN, AU and ECOWAS in 2016. A white paper committee to review the draft National Defence Policy was constituted during the year in

view.Accordingly, the final draft copy of the National Defence Policy and report ofthe white paper committee have at the moment been forwarded for Mr President’sapproval.Technically,the Boko Haram terrorists can be said to have been defeated and routed out oftheir acclaimed ‘Camp Zero’ strong hold in the Sambisa forest.

Several highprofile Boko Haram commanders were arrested and over 20,000 persons (mostlywomen and children) held hostage by the terrorists were also rescued in2016. To ensureseamless movement of those who have returned to liberated communities, a number of roads that were previously not useable have been re-opened to facilitate movement of people and goods in the affected states. Also, several displaced persons are now returning back to their settlements to live a normal life. Unlike others who quit the stage when the ovation is loud, it is hoped that the accolades the ministry of defence and the entire Armed forces are receiving for the gains of the out gone year would spur them to up the ante, and consolidateon the gains made so far.

