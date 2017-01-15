2016: Assessing Power Sector And Prospects In The New Year – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
2016: Assessing Power Sector And Prospects In The New Year
Year 2016 was eventful for the Nigerian power sector, with a mix grill of good stories and some unpleasant happenings. In this report, Abah Adah highlights key developments in the last one year and the prospects for 2017. The beginning of 2016 brought …
2017 projections for power supply: Nigerians resign to fate as system collapses 22 times in 12 months
