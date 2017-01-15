2016: Assessing Power Sector And Prospects In The New Year

Year 2016 was eventful for the Nigerian power sector, with a mix grill of good stories and some unpleasant happenings. In this report, Abah Adah highlights key developments in the last one year and the prospects for 2017.

The beginning of 2016 brought hope the way of the general public with the assurances of improved electricity supply given by power investors as five firms received N18bn from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Stabilization facility.

CBN disbursed N18.26 billion to five electricity distribution and generating companies as part of its N213 billion Nigerian Electricity Stabilsation Facility to the power sector.

The first beneficiaries of the special CBN power sector intervention facility included the Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc which received cheques valued at N5.16 billion and N11.36 billion respectively.

In February 2016, implementation of the new electricity tariff regime as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission took off amidst protests as it did not go down well with most people who felt it was ill-timed considering the economic hardship being faced in the country.

Reflectively, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission-NERC- announced the removal of fixed charges, saying consumers would have to pay for “only what they consume”, urging the DisCos to make use of prepaid meters so that a customer pays he uses based on the reading on the meter.

Although, the new tariff regimes came with an increase in energy charges, all electricity consumers (residential as well as commercial) will, going by the conditions of the new tariff, no longer pay fixed charges, so their total bills will depend on the electricity they actually consume and may be reduced when they conserve electricity.

Of course, this is to be through use of prepaid meter, which has been recommended in place of the controversial estimated billing system. It then means that the energy charges were increased, but consumers pay as they consume by the reading of meter.

But then of course, it was in the same month of February that the country attained the highest ever wheeled energy (power generation) of 5,074 megawatts unfortunately, this was not sustained.

For after attaining a peak of 5,074.7 megawatts on February 2, 2016, power generation in the country lost 488.7MW within six days, dropping to 4,586MW on February 8.

Similarly, energy generation fell by 774.04MW in the same period to 4,300.66MW, resulting in a reduction in the amount of energy sent out to electricity consumers, which was put at 4,212.32MW.

Figures from the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing showed that the country’s peak power demand was still 12,800MW.

In continuation of its efforts to stem the tide of liquidity and funding challenges facing the power sector, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in May last year, disbursed the fourth tranche of N55 billions, which is under the N 213bn Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilization Facility (NEMSF), to 24 industry participants including three DISCOs, 14 GENCOs, one service provider and six gas companies.

It was a landmark in the Nigerian power industry at the end of July as Manitoba Hydro International (MHI), the foreign company that had been handling management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), handed over the management of the company to their Nigerian counterpart. This followed the expiration of MHI’s contract at the power transmission company.

Following what was described by many as system collapse, the nation’s power generation fell by over 1,000 megawatts as four power plants were down, bringing the total number of plants not generating electricity at the moment to 10, thus plunging households and businesses into hopeless darkness.

The nation recorded a total system collapse on Friday, September 16, 2016, the 17th time this year, as revealed by industry data.

The plants that were shut down after the collapse included Olorunsogo I and Olorunsogo II in Ogun State; Omotosho II in Ondo State; and Ihovbor located in Edo State, with installed capacities of 294MW, 500MW, 500MW and 225MW respectively.

Just recently, in November, a landmark achievement was recorded by the Transmission Company of Nigeria when it took delivery of 77 stranded of 218 containers of electricity equipment left for over 8 years in Lagos Ports.

The Hon. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, represented by CEO of TCN, Mr Tanbuwa Atiku, said with the delivery of the power equipment, whose containers were collected at the Duncan Ports, Nigerians would begin to experience effective power supply.

Power level however increased and continued to hover between 3 000 and 4 000 megawatts up till December, 2016.

With an estimated figure currently put at 180 million Nigerians who are left with such relatively small quantity of energy, one wonders if the roadmap on Power by the federal government can still be achievable.

…residents decry epileptic power supply, expert proffers solution

But even as the government kept making assurances, Nigerians continued to lament the poor state of power supply as some small business owners insisted that epileptic nature of the power supply was killing their businesses.

“we run almost all day on generator and this is taking a great toll on us as it increases the cost of doing the business” one Micheal Oklobia who operates hotel in Mararaba area of Nasarawa state said.

However, experts have attributed the intractable condition of power supply to some inherent inbalance in the power sector.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, Professor Dickson Enuma Ozokwelu is a world renowned expert in Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy listed absence of well constituted Regulatory Commission; -absence of well trained, qualified, and experienced personnel in leadership positions in the power sector, and the faulty nature of current power structure as some of the challenges impeding the nation’s drive towards addressing what seemed like intractable energy crisis.

“what is required is careful planning and participation of experienced Nigerians from any part of this earth who already have the experience and expertise in the different strategic parts of our economy” he said.

…FG hopeful more will be achieved in 2017

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, recently expressed optimism that more will be achieved in terms of power supply in 2017.

The Minister who spoke to journalists after inspecting the Ikeja West power station at the end of the 11th stakeholders meeting held at the plant in Ayobo, Lagos, said with the concerted effort being made to complete the various ongoing projects, there is hope of higher performance in terms of power supply this year.

Earlier in his opening address at the meeting, Fashola, reiterated the need for the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the country to redouble their effort at providing a better service to their customers in 2017.

The Minister charged the operators to sacrifice more than they have already done to improve services, noting that customers are the essence of their being in the business.

Fashola, who admitted that it was the responsibility of government to provide the conducive environment for the players to succeed, said government is liaising with both local and international development partners to bring the liquidity crisis threatening the sector under control with a view to solving it thereafter.

“It is our hope that this will not only be a year we can improve on the quality of service to the expectant and service deserving public, but also a year we can improve the business environment in which you operate.

“In that regard, my team and I are working round the clock, but as pioneers you have to make more sacrifice and do more than you have already done,” he urged.

The Minister highlighted some of the projects to be completed. He stated that much will done in terms of rural electrification, especially the universities and other higher institutions, as the Gurara project, the switching on of the Kudenda Substation, completion of the Kaduna 215 megawatts power plant, completion and putting on of the Dadinkowa plant among other ongoing projects are to be completed, adding that when their collective output is added to the grid, it can boast of sufficient power so that customers who are not yet powered adequately can begin to enjoy improved power.

He said expansion works are to be carried out on some of the facilities to increase their capacities across the country, adding that 14 transmission projects, including the Ikeja West, which has the largest capacity in the country, are undergoing expansion, “and I believe as we complete them, customers in the area will experience improved power supply.”

“Our quest to achieve our short term objective which is incremental power is what is driving all these. The hydro’ and the thermal stations are more prolific now if they can get sufficient water and gas respectively, due to the facelift given the faculties towards meeting the target of incremental power, he explained.

Fashola also noted that the switching on of the Ikot Epkene switching station is what has boosted the grid content to the current level of almost 4 000 megawatts thus ending the endemic outage suffered by many customers across the country some months ago.

“We still have 3 000 megawatts lost to the damage done to the Excravos and Forcados, which are to become operational soon, and when that happens, we will be talking of about 7 000 megawatts.

“In a few days’ time, we will commission the second phase of our solar project and ramp it from 800 kilowatts to 1.2 megawatts, and that is in Abuja,’ he said.

He said progress is also being made with small hydro dams in collaboration with development partners, stressing “all these are part of the short term objective aimed at incremental power.”

