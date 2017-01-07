2016 deadliest for migrants crossing Mediterranean – IOM

More migrants were killed crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe in 2016 than any record in history, according to the UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in the region. The IOM, in its preliminary figures released on Friday, said at least 363,348 people crossed the sea – mostly to Italy and Greece but 5,079 additional…

