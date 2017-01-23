2016 financial results: 10 firms to be hard hit by recession

By Roseamry Onuoha

As the March 2017 deadline for the submission of 2016 financial results to the regulatory authorities draws near for insurance companies, there are fears that about 10 firms that have been at the bottom of the performance chart could perform worse due to the economic recession that characterised most of 2016 financial year.

In 2015, total gross premium written by the sector stood at N350 billion. However, investigation shows that these fringe players captured less than one per cent of the industry’s market share, with net premium below N2 billion.

Consequently, industry observers fears that these firms could be hard hit by the economic recession as companies start releasing their 2016 results.

According to the Nigeria Insurance Digest, firms in this category include; Unitrust Insurance Company Limited with 0.97 per cent market share; Old Mutual Insurance Company Limited, 0.92 per cent; Sterling Assurance Nigeria Limited, 0.89 per cent; Royal Exchange Prudential Life Plc, 0.81 per cent.

Others are Zenith Life Insurance Limited, 0.79 per cent; Capital Express Assurance Limited, 0.65 per cent; Standard Alliance Life Insurance Plc, 0.54 per cent; NICON Insurance Plc, 0.35 per cent; Fin Insurance Company Limited, 0.27 per cent; Universal Insurance Plc, 0.25 per cent; as well as Wapic Life Assurance Limited, 0.22 per cent.

According to industry players, year 2016 was a very challenging and difficult business period given a number of negative factors that adversely affected operators.

Some of the obstacles that operators grappled with during the period included lack of foreign exchange to re-insure businesses abroad; scarcity of funds by individuals and corporate organisations to buy insurance covers for their assets; preference of short term cover to long term during renewal periods, among others.

Confirming the challenges encountered by insurers in 2016, Managing Director, Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers, Mrs. Funmi Babington-Ashaye, said that lack of money in circulation during the period discouraged people from taking insurance covers while the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s foreign exchange policy made reinsuring businesses abroad difficult for firms that wanted to re-insure abroad.

Also confirming the difficult operating environment in 2016, former President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN, Mr. Sunny Adeda, stated that lack of money in circulation compelled business managers who would have taken full insurance covers for their businesses to opt for short term covers.

The post 2016 financial results: 10 firms to be hard hit by recession appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

