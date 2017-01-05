2016 Glo-CAF Awards Arsenal stops Iwobi from ceremony

Arsenal attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi will not attend the prestigious Glo-CAF Awards ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, January 5 because of commitments with the Gunners.

The 20-year-old is in the running to be named Youth Player of the Year along with Eric Ayiah (Ghana), Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire & Atalanta), Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Ghana & Supreme Ladies) and Sidiki Maiga (Mali U-20).

“Alex (Iwobi) is not coming for the CAF Award tomorrow, ” Iwobi’s uncle, retired Nigeria international Emma Okocha, told allnigeriasoccer.com.

Iwobi was one of the breakout stars of the Premier League in 2016, and is odds-on favourite to win the Youth Player of the Year ahead of other nominees.

If that comes to pass, he will follow in the footsteps of Wolfsburg striker Victor Osimhen, who picked up the accolade last year after starring at the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup.

The post 2016 Glo-CAF Awards Arsenal stops Iwobi from ceremony appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

