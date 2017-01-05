2016 Leaders Of Hope And Honour

As we step into the New Year, it is pertinent to reflect on the key institutions and auspicious personalities that have come to define our democratic ideals and national aspirations as well as charting a road map that would signpost a more beneficial and progressive future for the millions of hopeful, anxious and toiling Nigerians that are impatient of reaping the much trumpeted dividends of democracy.

The National Assembly is one pivotal institution that is crucial to the delivery of democratic dividends and therefore deserving of special attention in order to unravel those individuals of destiny that have assisted tremendously in enabling the exercise of it’s constitutional duties of legislation, representation and over sighting of the nation’s sprawling ministries, departments and extra-ministerial agencies otherwise acronymed MDAs.

Earlier on, the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki, the former Clerk to the National Assembly, Dr. Salisu Maikasuwa and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barrister Yakubu Dogara were unanimously selected as Statesmen of the Year for ‘‘projecting sincerity of purpose, firmness of principle and conviction and unwavering patriotism and foresight in the discharge of their statutory functions and unalloyed allegiance to their various oaths of offices.’’

Senator Bukola Saraki was honoured for having ‘‘managed to overcome all odds and obstacles in uniting a seemingly divided and divisive Senate or the Red Chamber as it is known, mending fences and welding alliances along different sides of the aisle that were previously at daggers drawn with each other.’’

For Dr. Salisu Maikasuwa, his honour citation stressed that ‘‘he has shown an uncanny and uncommon knack for unvarnished professionalism, exemplary performance, principled dedication and unrivalled competence throughout his action-packed tenure as CNA.’’ While Barrister Yakubu Dogara was adulated for ‘‘his rare display of magnanimity and maturity has engendered much needed stability and tranquility in the Green Chamber which has thus positively bubbled with a refreshing spirit of legislative activism and democratic populism passing a record number of bills, motions and resolutions since its historic inauguration.’’

Alhaji (Dr.) Mohammed Ibrahim, popularly known as Ibro, is one former state governor that continues to garner respect, loyalty and admiration even as the years go by as he went the extra mile to embrace and unite Kogites, be it Igbirra, Igala, Yoruba, Bassa etc. Also his infrastructural exploits in the road, health, education, water borehole, agriculture, power, and manpower development and youth/women empowerment sectors are legendary. On assuming office, he met a lot of uncompleted projects by the Prince Audu Ababaker administration which he successfully completed while ensuring that the 13 out of 14 degree courses in Kogi State University that were previously unaccredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) received due accreditation thus earning him the deserved honour of Most Enduring Legacy Award for a former state chief executive.

Hajiya Hafisat Yahaya, the Kogi State First Lady, formerly a NASS legislative aide, has warmed her way into the hearts and minds of Kogities particularly the women, youths, the infirm and the indigent due to her numerous empowerment and philanthropic projects and activities meant to bring relief and succor to the vulnerable segments of society. The gracious lady of virtue and substance indeed deserves the honour of the Most Compassionate First Lady of the Year.

Among the federal legislators i.e. Senators and House of Reps members, there has been a reassuring determination by quite a number of them to make the difference either in legislative activism or in democratic populism or even in both decisive arenas.

Senator Hope Uzodinma, Chairman Senate Committee on Customs and Excise is one tenacious parliamentarian that has unceasingly sought to hold the MDAs under his watch to the scrutiny of the legislative accountability process and through several investigative hearings and oversight visits to key Customs formations. He has managed to pry open the secretive labyrinth of the vast Customs bureaucracy. He deserves the most Courageous Senator of the Year Award.

Senator Ibrahim Gobir chairs the Senate Committee on Services that oversees the awards and tenders process for the upper chamber and feelers emanating from his official precinct point to his preference for thorough vetting of all contact proposals and tender documents to ensure conformity with relevant procurement regulations thus earning him the honour of Most Transparent Senator of the Year.

In the House of Representatives, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, Chairman, House Committee on Ethics and Privileges has sponsored a record 43 bills and motions including The Corporate Social Responsibility Bill, The EFCC Act (Amendment) Bill, The Nigerian Ports Authority Act (Amendment) Bill amongst others. Apart from chairing the House inquiry into the alleged sex scandal involving 3 House members, Hon. Ossai has also overseen the committee investigation that recommended the suspension of the controversial Hon. Mohammed Jibrin from the House.

Indeed Hon. Ossai deserves the most vibrant House member commendation. Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak, the House Media and Publicity czar has engaged a plethora of NASS adversaries on a range of issues from the alleged NASS jumbo pay, the exotic cars saga, Obasanjo’s corruption allegations, Hon. Jibrin’s vituperations amongst other raging issues. Hon. Namdas is no doubt worthy of the most Courageous House Member of the Year Award.

Hon. Joseph Akinlaja, the chairman House Committee on Petroleum Downstream with his longstanding experience as a union activist in PENGASSAN during the tumultuous Sani Abacha era, managed to bring pressure to bear against forces that were clamouring for an increase in petroleum pump price thus earning him the honour of Most Pro-active House Member for Year. Hon. Mustapha Dawaki inherited the remnants of an almost dismantled and dispirited House Committee on Appropriations after the secretive and self aggrandizing stewardship of Hon. Abdulmumi Jibrin, former Appropriations committee boss. However Hon. Dawaki’s inclusive, accommodating and open door leadership style has raised the morale of committee members and staff alike thus endearing him to the overwhelming majority of House members who will no doubt affirm his selection as Most Exemplary House Member of the Year.

Hon. Gyang Istifanus Dung has worked tirelessly for the passage of several motions and bills including the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Establishment Amendment Bill and the National Fertilizer Bill, for the rehabilitation of the thousands of persons displaced by the Fulani herdsmen attacks in his Riyom/Barkin Ladi Federal Constituency and beyond, for the same treatment accorded to the IDPs in the North East to be extended to those in Plateau, Taraba and Benue States and for adequate protection of agrarian communities in vulnerable communities in the North Central parts of the country. A distinguished permanent secretary in Plateau State, Hon. Gyang has by his countless humanitarian and philanthropic endeavours to thousands of Nigerians earned him the honour of Most Outstanding House Member of the Year.

– Asadu is chairman, Legislative Writers Forum

