2016: Senate In Retrospect

The Senate recorded high and low points in the year 2016. MBACHU GODWIN NNANNA, takes a look at the major events that shaped the upper legislative chamber in its second legislative year.

The 8th senate led by Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki appeared to have wriggled out of the early challenges encountered shortly after its inauguration on June 9 2015.

In the last six months after its first legislative year , the red chamber experienced some major events that political pundits believed shaped the senate.

These major events which shocked the 8th senate included, the rejection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s $29.6 billion loan request, refusal to confirm the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Mangu as substantive chair of the commission, following nomination by the President, controversial defection of a senator from Ondo state, face-off between the Senator representing Kogi-West senatorial district, Dino Melaye and his counterpart from Lagos-Central, Oluremi Tinibu.

Other notable events include inability of some ambassadorial nominee to recite the national anthem, controversy over constituency project among others.

The senate had unanimously rejected President Buhari’s proposal to borrow money for infrastructural development. The President had in a letter addressed to the two legislative assemblies sought approval for $29.9 billion .

Similarly, the Senate rejected nomination of the acting chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly cited security reasons, thereby turned-down Magu’s nomination by Mr. President.

Another major event that threatened thxc e peace in the upper chamber was the controversial defection of a senator elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Yele Omogunwa from Ondo state, who defected to the All Progressive Congress.

The Senate Minority Leader and former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio raised an objection on the floor if the senate, calling on the Senate President to declare Omoguwa’s seat vacant. When the request by the PDP caucus was however not granted by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki , senators staged a walk out.

Saraki who sensed danger with the attitude of protesting senators reached out to the PDP caucus, appease them and ensured that they returned to the chambers the next day to fully discharge their legislative function.

Also, a vivid description of activities in the senate during the year 2016 would not be complete without a mention of the feud between two prominent senators, Oluremi Tinibu, wife of the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Dino melaye.

Melaye had accused Mrs. Tinibu of name calling which according to him prompted an angry response. Melaye responded by saying, he could impregnate the female senator, who is in her menopausal. The feud was later resolved through the intervention of the Senate President.

Another major issue which pitched the senate against the presidency is the contention over the implementation of constituency project. The Federal government through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir David announced that the federal government had no money to implement constituency projects. Quipped by the position of the presidency, the senate summoned the SGF who reiterated the position of the presidency and their meeting was deadlock.

The senate swore-in five new senators from Imo and Kogi and Rivers states. Senator Ben Uwajumogu (APC Imo North) and Ibrahim Alfa (PDP Kogi East) who were declared winner of re run election in their senatorial districts.

The three new three Senators from Rivers State are George Sekibo, Magnus Abe and Osinakachukwu Ideozu. The new law makers emerged victorious at the re-run elections in Rivers state.

Interestingly, amidst controversy in the senate, the Red Chamber in the last six months (June 9 Io December 2016 ) considered 404 bills which are made up of executive , member bills and bills for concurrence from the House of Representatives, at the same time considered 150 motions. 64 out of the bills have scaled second reading and gone to the public hearing, while 18 bills were passed.

Also 125 petitions have been presented to senate, out of this figure, 32 have already been concluded, while 82 are under consideration.

There were frantic efforts to restore peace in North-east through top level visitation, donation to IDP camps, establishment of Presidential Committee on Rehabilitation and passed the North-east Development Commission Bill.

The Senate also democratized debate on budget by holding public hearing with stakeholders on the 2016 budget.

The senate adopted Legislative Agenda to set a benchmark for the 8th Senate. For the first time, the Senate is proposed to set up of a Transparency and Anti-corruption Commission.

Under Saraki’s leadership as Senate President, Electronic Transaction Law 2015 was enacted. Also, there was the enactment of the FCT High Court (Amendment) Law 2015. Similarly, the enactment into law of the Insolvency and Debt Recovery Bill 2015 sailed through.

Irrespective of these achievements, the senate in the last one year also recorded some low points, the leadership tussle, controversy over committee appointments and leaderships among others, are considered as some of the low point in the Red Chamber.

Saraki in an address to his colleagues to during the last plenary of the year said;

“The leadership supporting me plus all our colleagues. I was just looking at the statistics of what we have being able to achieve from the time we came back and we are discussing the economic recession but we did go ahead to agree to address some of our 11 economic bills at this shortest period of time and all these bills have gone second reading and they have gone for public hearing and they are all about to be laid in the short period of time.”

He added that; “More importantly, just for this period between September, 2016 when we came in to this session till now, we have passed about 64 bills for second reading. Also between September 9 and now we have passed 18 bills. To give you an idea the entire May 2015 to September, 2016 we only passed 14 bills.”

According to the Senate President, “In one and half years what we did in this three months surpassed what we have done in a year and half and concurrence with the House of Representatives we did about 34. This is truly very commendable and it won’t have been done without the support of everybody. I hope that after the break, that we truly all deserve we would come back to address the issue of budget and see how we can fast track and do it at the earliest possible time.”

“I want to thank all committee members too in the oversight in all the things you have all raised to help us improving governance in this great country. As I said earlier, most importantly I commend your courage, I commend what you have been able to stand for and I know how difficult it is in this circumstances to do that and I am truly proud to be part if this Senate.

On a final note, let me join others in congratulating the three new senators who are joining us. Why is it more cheerful to see this is that nobody can take that it is this motion that we passed here that makes sure that this election came and came so quick. Again this is a work that we are doing in this red chamber and the men who have joined us today you will say they have just come from a tough election,” he stated.

The rejection of non-career ambassadorial nominees by the senate was also another major event that took place during the period under review. The senators had rejected the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhari following complain by some state governors that they were not consulted, as they cited lopsided appointments.

An embarrassing moment of the senate was the failure of some career ambassadorial nominees to recite the national anthem and the national pledge.

Off course the argument over the non-inclusion of the Lagos -Calabar Rail project in the 2015 budget was yet another controversy that doged the senate after the budget padding allegation and counter allegation.

The arraignment of the senate president, Bukola Saraki, his deputy , Ike Ekweremadu, former Clerk of the National Assembly, Salisu Maikasuwa and deputy ,Ben Efeture by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over alleged forgery of the 2015 senate rules also shook the leadership of the senate. Although, the federal government through the Attorney General of the Federation had since withdrew the case, there are however some low points of the Senate in the period under review.

The leadership tussle, controversy over committees’ headships, among others, are considered as some of the low point of the Red Chamber.

