2016: the year in review

Aleppo, migrant crises, Muhammad Ali’s death and persistent terror attacks on Turkey capital Istanbul all left sad landmarks on 2016.

It was not all doom and gloom as American-Cuban relationship entered a more cordial phase after over 50 years of acrimony, and of course, the return of 21 Chibok girls on October 13, 2016, rekindled of hope of safe return of others still in captivity.

So were polls-defying triumphs of Brexit and American billionaire Donald Trump.

As we begin 2017, take a look at these global events and a few others that shaped 2016 and may define what 2017 will look like.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

