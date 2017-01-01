Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2016: Year of attainments, challenges for Kaduna, El-Rufai says

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

el-rufai

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“We have high hopes for 2017; that it will be a year of peace and growth for our state.”

The post 2016: Year of attainments, challenges for Kaduna, El-Rufai says appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.