2016: Year of attainments, challenges for Kaduna, El-Rufai says

“We have high hopes for 2017; that it will be a year of peace and growth for our state.”

The post 2016: Year of attainments, challenges for Kaduna, El-Rufai says appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

