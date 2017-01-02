2016/2017 season: Rangers to retain 23 old players, get 12 fresh

Foster Chime, Media Director of Rangers International FC, says the club will be releasing its list of 35 players for the club’s 2016/2017 season campaigns after its African tour. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers FC, which is the current Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, will start its pre-season African tour ahead of 2016/2017 season on Jan. 6.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

