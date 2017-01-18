2017: 7 Banks May Seek Merger Over Worsening Liquidity – Leadership Newspapers
|
|
The liquidity crisis in the country may lead to the merger of at least seven commercial banks, which according to experts, are having a rough time. Others it was gathered, may need to recapitalise this year in order to mitigate the effects of the …
Foreign reserves rises to $27.22bn as naira stabilises
