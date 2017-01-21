2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Sunday Tee Times – 4th Round Pairings
The 4th round of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be played on Sunday 22nd January at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:40 am.
The final tee slot of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2017 golf tournament is at 12:01 pm and features Pablo Larrazábal, Dustin Johnson and Tyrrell Hatton.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Round 4 Tee Times
The [Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:40 AM
|Andrew Dodt
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|7:50 AM
|Daniel Brooks
|Anthony Wall
|8:00 AM
|Jordan Smith
|Romain Wattel
|Julien Quesne
|8:10 AM
|Peter Uihlein
|Gary Stal
|Magnus A Carlsson
|8:20 AM
|Mikko Korhonen
|Jason Scrivener
|Matteo Manassero
|8:30 AM
|Daniel Im
|Romain Langasque
|Jamie Donaldson
|8:40 AM
|George Coetzee
|Grégory Bourdy
|Thomas Bjørn
|8:55 AM
|David Drysdale
|David Lipsky
|Andy Sullivan
|9:05 AM
|Nacho Elvira
|Richie Ramsay
|Alejandro Cañizares
|9:15 AM
|Adrian Otaegui
|Jorge Campillo
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|9:25 AM
|Joost Luiten
|Eduardo de la Riva
|Johan Carlsson
|9:35 AM
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Benjamin Hebert
|Curtis Luck (AM)
|9:45 AM
|Rickie Fowler
|David Horsey
|Robert Karlsson
|10:00 AM
|Ian Poulter
|Alvaro Quiros
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|10:10 AM
|Chris Paisley
|Chris Hanson
|Thomas Aiken
|10:20 AM
|Ryan Fox
|Marc Warren
|Lee Slattery
|10:30 AM
|Jaco van Zyl
|Scott Jamieson
|Sam Brazel
|10:40 AM
|Oliver Fisher
|Alexander Björk
|Ricardo Gouveia
|10:50 AM
|Paul Dunne
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Bradley Dredge
|11:05 AM
|Branden Grace
|Callum Shinkwin
|Henrik Stenson
|11:16 AM
|Lee Westwood
|Ross Fisher
|Maximilian Kieffer
|11:27 AM
|Jeunghun Wang
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Alex Noren
|11:38 AM
|Dean Burmester
|Byeong Hun An
|Peter Hanson
|11:49 AM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Martin Kaymer
|12:01 PM
|Pablo Larrazábal
|Dustin Johnson
|Tyrrell Hatton
