2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Sunday Tee Times – 4th Round Pairings

The 4th round of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be played on Sunday 22nd January at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:40 am.

The final tee slot of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2017 golf tournament is at 12:01 pm and features Pablo Larrazábal, Dustin Johnson and Tyrrell Hatton.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Round 4 Tee Times

The [Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:40 AM Andrew Dodt S.S.P Chawrasia 7:50 AM Daniel Brooks Anthony Wall 8:00 AM Jordan Smith Romain Wattel Julien Quesne 8:10 AM Peter Uihlein Gary Stal Magnus A Carlsson 8:20 AM Mikko Korhonen Jason Scrivener Matteo Manassero 8:30 AM Daniel Im Romain Langasque Jamie Donaldson 8:40 AM George Coetzee Grégory Bourdy Thomas Bjørn 8:55 AM David Drysdale David Lipsky Andy Sullivan 9:05 AM Nacho Elvira Richie Ramsay Alejandro Cañizares 9:15 AM Adrian Otaegui Jorge Campillo Mike Lorenzo-Vera 9:25 AM Joost Luiten Eduardo de la Riva Johan Carlsson 9:35 AM Lucas Bjerregaard Benjamin Hebert Curtis Luck (AM) 9:45 AM Rickie Fowler David Horsey Robert Karlsson 10:00 AM Ian Poulter Alvaro Quiros Thorbjørn Olesen 10:10 AM Chris Paisley Chris Hanson Thomas Aiken 10:20 AM Ryan Fox Marc Warren Lee Slattery 10:30 AM Jaco van Zyl Scott Jamieson Sam Brazel 10:40 AM Oliver Fisher Alexander Björk Ricardo Gouveia 10:50 AM Paul Dunne Rafa Cabrera Bello Bradley Dredge 11:05 AM Branden Grace Callum Shinkwin Henrik Stenson 11:16 AM Lee Westwood Ross Fisher Maximilian Kieffer 11:27 AM Jeunghun Wang Bernd Wiesberger Alex Noren 11:38 AM Dean Burmester Byeong Hun An Peter Hanson 11:49 AM Tommy Fleetwood Kiradech Aphibarnrat Martin Kaymer 12:01 PM Pablo Larrazábal Dustin Johnson Tyrrell Hatton

The post 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Sunday Tee Times – 4th Round Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

