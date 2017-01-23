2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC ChampionshipResults & Leaderboard
Tommy Fleetwood has won the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a 1 shot lead and a score of 17 under par at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Results
The 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Tommy Fleetwood
|271
|-17
|2nd
|Dustin Johnson
|272
|-16
|2nd
|Pablo Larrazábal
|272
|-16
|4th
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|273
|-15
|4th
|Martin Kaymer
|273
|-15
|4th
|Bernd Wiesberger
|273
|-15
|7th
|Dean Burmester
|274
|-14
|8th
|Peter Hanson
|275
|-13
|8th
|Henrik Stenson
|275
|-13
|8th
|Lee Westwood
|275
|-13
|11th
|Jeunghun Wang
|276
|-12
|12th
|Maximilian Kieffer
|277
|-11
|13th
|Thomas Aiken
|278
|-10
|13th
|Byeong Hun An
|278
|-10
|13th
|Alexander Björk
|278
|-10
|13th
|Branden Grace
|278
|-10
|13th
|Tyrrell Hatton
|278
|-10
|13th
|Alex Noren
|278
|-10
|19th
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|280
|-8
|19th
|Bradley Dredge
|280
|-8
|19th
|Ross Fisher
|280
|-8
|19th
|Ryan Fox
|280
|-8
|23rd
|Thomas Bjørn
|281
|-7
|23rd
|Oliver Fisher
|281
|-7
|23rd
|Ricardo Gouveia
|281
|-7
|23rd
|Chris Hanson
|281
|-7
|23rd
|Callum Shinkwin
|281
|-7
|23rd
|Jaco Van zyl
|281
|-7
|29th
|Magnus A Carlsson
|282
|-6
|29th
|Jamie Donaldson
|282
|-6
|29th
|Benjamin Hebert
|282
|-6
|29th
|David Horsey
|282
|-6
|29th
|Joost Luiten
|282
|-6
|29th
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|282
|-6
|29th
|Chris Paisley
|282
|-6
|36th
|Nacho Elvira
|283
|-5
|36th
|Rickie Fowler
|283
|-5
|36th
|Scott Jamieson
|283
|-5
|39th
|Jorge Campillo
|284
|-4
|39th
|Johan Carlsson
|284
|-4
|39th
|Paul Dunne
|284
|-4
|39th
|Romain Langasque
|284
|-4
|39th
|David Lipsky
|284
|-4
|39th
|Matteo Manassero
|284
|-4
|39th
|Ian Poulter
|284
|-4
|39th
|Jason Scrivener
|284
|-4
|39th
|Jordan Smith
|284
|-4
|39th
|Anthony Wall
|284
|-4
|49th
|Daniel Brooks
|285
|-3
|49th
|Daniel Im
|285
|-3
|49th
|Curtis Luck (AM)
|285
|-3
|49th
|Julien Quesne
|285
|-3
|49th
|Alvaro Quiros
|285
|-3
|49th
|Gary Stal
|285
|-3
|49th
|Peter Uihlein
|285
|-3
|49th
|Marc Warren
|285
|-3
|57th
|David Drysdale
|286
|-2
|57th
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|286
|-2
|57th
|Richie Ramsay
|286
|-2
|60th
|Grégory Bourdy
|287
|-1
|60th
|Sam Brazel
|287
|-1
|60th
|Alejandro Cañizares
|287
|-1
|60th
|George Coetzee
|287
|-1
|60th
|Eduardo De La Riva
|287
|-1
|60th
|Mikko Korhonen
|287
|-1
|66th
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|288
|0
|66th
|Andrew Dodt
|288
|0
|66th
|Romain Wattel
|288
|0
|69th
|Lee Slattery
|289
|1
|70th
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|290
|2
|70th
|Robert Karlsson
|290
|2
|70th
|Adrian Otaegui
|290
|2
|73rd
|Andy Sullivan
|291
|3
