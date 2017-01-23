2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC ChampionshipResults & Leaderboard

Tommy Fleetwood has won the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a 1 shot lead and a score of 17 under par at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Results

The 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Tommy Fleetwood 271 -17 2nd Dustin Johnson 272 -16 2nd Pablo Larrazábal 272 -16 4th Kiradech Aphibarnrat 273 -15 4th Martin Kaymer 273 -15 4th Bernd Wiesberger 273 -15 7th Dean Burmester 274 -14 8th Peter Hanson 275 -13 8th Henrik Stenson 275 -13 8th Lee Westwood 275 -13 11th Jeunghun Wang 276 -12 12th Maximilian Kieffer 277 -11 13th Thomas Aiken 278 -10 13th Byeong Hun An 278 -10 13th Alexander Björk 278 -10 13th Branden Grace 278 -10 13th Tyrrell Hatton 278 -10 13th Alex Noren 278 -10 19th Rafa Cabrera Bello 280 -8 19th Bradley Dredge 280 -8 19th Ross Fisher 280 -8 19th Ryan Fox 280 -8 23rd Thomas Bjørn 281 -7 23rd Oliver Fisher 281 -7 23rd Ricardo Gouveia 281 -7 23rd Chris Hanson 281 -7 23rd Callum Shinkwin 281 -7 23rd Jaco Van zyl 281 -7 29th Magnus A Carlsson 282 -6 29th Jamie Donaldson 282 -6 29th Benjamin Hebert 282 -6 29th David Horsey 282 -6 29th Joost Luiten 282 -6 29th Thorbjørn Olesen 282 -6 29th Chris Paisley 282 -6 36th Nacho Elvira 283 -5 36th Rickie Fowler 283 -5 36th Scott Jamieson 283 -5 39th Jorge Campillo 284 -4 39th Johan Carlsson 284 -4 39th Paul Dunne 284 -4 39th Romain Langasque 284 -4 39th David Lipsky 284 -4 39th Matteo Manassero 284 -4 39th Ian Poulter 284 -4 39th Jason Scrivener 284 -4 39th Jordan Smith 284 -4 39th Anthony Wall 284 -4 49th Daniel Brooks 285 -3 49th Daniel Im 285 -3 49th Curtis Luck (AM) 285 -3 49th Julien Quesne 285 -3 49th Alvaro Quiros 285 -3 49th Gary Stal 285 -3 49th Peter Uihlein 285 -3 49th Marc Warren 285 -3 57th David Drysdale 286 -2 57th Mike Lorenzo-Vera 286 -2 57th Richie Ramsay 286 -2 60th Grégory Bourdy 287 -1 60th Sam Brazel 287 -1 60th Alejandro Cañizares 287 -1 60th George Coetzee 287 -1 60th Eduardo De La Riva 287 -1 60th Mikko Korhonen 287 -1 66th Lucas Bjerregaard 288 0 66th Andrew Dodt 288 0 66th Romain Wattel 288 0 69th Lee Slattery 289 1 70th S.S.P Chawrasia 290 2 70th Robert Karlsson 290 2 70th Adrian Otaegui 290 2 73rd Andy Sullivan 291 3

