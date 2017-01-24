2017: ACCESS BANK Fresh Graduate Internship (How To Apply)

ACCESS Bank Graduate Internship Program 2017. The Window is Open for Fresh Graduates of Nigerian Universities To Apply for the 2017 ACCESS BANK Graduate Internship Programme. See How To Apply Here: Access Bank Plc is a financial institution with presence in 9 countries in Africa and the United Kingdom and in all major cities in Nigeria. Application are invited for: Job Title: Access Bank 2 Year Frontline Internship Programme Location: Any City, Nigeria Job Descriptions This is an exciting opportunity for fresh graduates who are passionate about people and are interested in exploring various career options or require work experience as a pre-requisite for an MBA program with a leading international university. The frontline internship program offers on-the-job experience and classroom trainings that will significantly enhance the applicant’s customer service and people management skills. On a quarterly basis, the applicant will be exposed to a minimum of 8 hours classroom training which is in addition to the on-the-job experience. ALSO SEE: UBA Bank Is Currently HIRING. Click Here!!! Requirements This program is for you if you: Have a Minimum of 2nd class lower degree from an accredited university Are below the age of 24 Have the legal right to work in […]

Pinterest

