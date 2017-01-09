2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Olumidi trains in America

Nigeria’s foremost female marathoner, Aderonke Olumudi has her eyes set on winning the top prize at the 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon as she trains in the USA ahead of the race.

Tipped to be the first Nigerian to finish at the 2016 edition and give the foreign elites a tough fight, Olumudi got injured in the run up to the race, the pains of being a spectator in a race she has all it takes to be a front runner is still fresh in her memory.

Speaking from the United States of America where she is currently training for the February 11 race Olumudi said she had what it takes to finish among the top 10 at this year race.

“I was injured towards the end of 2015 and was unable to prepare for a full marathon.

“But I am fit, ready and injury free to race this time and I have been training, marathon and road races is my job and I am looking forward to it”.

The post 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Olumidi trains in America appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

