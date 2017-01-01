2017: Adeboye prophesies end to recession, earthquakes, hurricanes

By Kazeem Ugbodaga The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has prophesied an end to the nation’s economic recession this year, adding that there will be monster earthquakes, hurricanes and floods in other part of the world. Adeboye, who spoke during the church Cross Over service at the church New auditorium in Simawa Ogun State, said 2017 would be filled with surprises. He said the New Year would be full of pleasant surprises for the oppressed, stressing that those who willingly oppressed the masses would be ‘relocated’.

