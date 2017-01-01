Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017: Adeboye prophesies end to recession, earthquakes, hurricanes

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Kazeem Ugbodaga The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has prophesied an end to the nation’s economic recession this year, adding that there will be monster earthquakes, hurricanes and floods in other part of the world. Adeboye, who spoke during the church Cross Over service at the church New auditorium in Simawa Ogun State, said 2017 would be filled with surprises. He said the New Year would be full of pleasant surprises for the oppressed, stressing that those who willingly oppressed the masses would be ‘relocated’.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.