2017 AFCON: Burkina Faso, Cameroon reach quarter finals

Burkina Faso and Cameroon on Sunday qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon after the final group A matches. Burkina Faso beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 in their match at the Stade de l’Amitié in Libreville, while a 0-0 draw between Cameroon and Gabon at Stade de Franceville in Franceville was enough to give Cameroon the quarter-finals ticket at the expense of hosts. The results meant Burkina Faso topped Group A with 5 points, the same as Cameroon but with a better goal aggregate.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

