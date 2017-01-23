Pages Navigation Menu

2017 AFCON: Burkina Faso, Cameroon reach quarter finals

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Burkina Faso and Cameroon on Sunday qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon after the final group A matches. Burkina Faso beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 in their match at the Stade de l’Amitié in Libreville, while a 0-0 draw between Cameroon and Gabon at Stade de Franceville in Franceville was enough to give Cameroon the quarter-finals ticket at the expense of hosts. The results meant Burkina Faso topped Group A with 5 points, the same as Cameroon but with a better goal aggregate.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

