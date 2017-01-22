2017 AFCON: Egypt beat Uganda 1-0 in second Group D match Saturday

Egypt scored a last-minute goal to secure the three points at stake when they beat Uganda 1-0 in a Day 2, Group D match at the ongoing 2017 AFCON at the Stade de Port-Gentil in Gabon Abdalla El Said netted in the 89th minute for Egypt, the most successful nation in AFCON history. The Egyptians,…

