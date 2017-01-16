2017 AFCON: Togo Hold Cote d’Ivoire To Drab Draw

Defending champions Cote d'Ivoire were held to a disappointing 0-0 by Togo in Group C at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon on Monday.

The game was the first 0-0 scoreline of the tournament.

The game at the Stade d'Oyem lacked quality as both teams struggled to impress throughout the encounter.

The best chance of the first half fell to Togo's Mathieu Dossevi who was put through on goal but was quickly closed down by Sylvain Gbohouo in goal for Cote d'Ivoire.

In the second half Cote d'Ivoire were awarded two free-kicks in good scoring positions but poor efforts from Salomon Kalou and Serge Aurier saw the opportunities go to waste.

Togo had occasional breakaways but failed to make any count.

And with three minutes remaining Aurier was presented with a golden opportunity but couldn't direct his header towards goal as it went narrowly wide.

Cote d'Ivoire's next game comes up on Friday against Democratic Republic of Congo, while Togo will face Morocco also on Friday.

