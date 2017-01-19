2017 AFCON: Tunisia defeats Algeria

Tunisia has defeated their northern neighbours, Algeria with a 2-1 win at the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) holding in Gabon.

The Tunisian side have indeed succeeded in putting Africa on the brink of elimination.

An Aissa Mandi own goal early in the second half and a Naim Sliti penalty after 66 minutes put Tunisia in control before Sofiane Hanni pulled a goal back in stoppage time but it was too little too late for Algeria, who are already reliant on results elsewhere if they are to progress from Group B.

The result leaves Tunisia with three points from two games, with Algeria having picked up just one point so far in a group that also contains Senegal and Zimbabwe.

