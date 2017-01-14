2017: Anambra Fashion Show And Awards Unveils Maiden Edition

ANAMBRA FASHION SHOW AND AWARDS 2017 The Maiden Edition of the Most anticipated Fashion show in Anambra, “The Anambra Fashion Show and Awards 2017” Has been officially unveiled. See the announcement by AFSA Organizers Below: The Organisers of one of the most memorable events in Anambra State in 2016, The Unizik Fashion Show and Awards is back in 2017 with an even more interesting style and momentum. The Unizik Fashion Show and Awards or UFSA as it was popularly called has been as of this date January 6th 2017 changed to The Anambra Fashion Show and Awards which will conventionally be an annual event without compromise. The sole aim of this major change was to move past the shores of Unizik and to revitalize the essence and importance of Fashion events in Anambra State. The event is basically set to promote and celebrate Fashion Enterprise inside and outside the state. The AFSA organization was also established to celebrate fashion in a diversified and ecstatic way. This therefore will give the organization hope and also give Fashion Enterprise in Anambra State a reputable name and a platform to stand solidly for investors (Local and Foreign) to see the Light in the […]

