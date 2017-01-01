2017: APC will chase out Atiku as Fayose faces impeachment -Abuja Prophet

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Abuja-based fiery preacher and prophet, Emmanuel Omale has said the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is far from over, as the party is set to oust one of its chieftains and a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

The head of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International announced this in his prophetic declaration for 2017 which was made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Sunday.

Omale who also predicted some changes in the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said Abubakar, will “be forced out of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)” while the party’s National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, “may be poisoned.”

He cautioned the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose to pray without ceasing as he “may face impeachment.”

According to him, if “President Muhammadu Buhari chooses the Mandela option, (that is, not to contest again in 2019) a very powerful man will be anointed by him from North West to rule after him.”

He said God told him that the proposed Mega Party will not come to fruition in 2017 adding that aside two governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that would “cross carpet to APC,” another “South-South strong man who rose out of the walls will join the ruling party.”

On corruption, Prophet Omale said 2017 will witness the anti-corruption hammer landing on three serving Ministers in President Buhari’s cabinet.

On economy, the man of God said the United States Dollar will move from last year’s prediction of $350 to $570, adding that “No oil in explorable quantity will be found in the North, NNPC should seek the Divine Hand of God to know where to find oil in the North.

“I see peace in Niger Delta, but the Federal Government should make peace with former President Jonathan and his family to sustain that peace.”

While calling on the country to “pray against a plane crash in early 2017”, he also warned that prayers should be said “against Boko Haram efforts to create mayhem in Abuja: residents of Gwagwalada should be vigilant.

“January 27th keep ringing bells in my head, let us pray for ourselves, for our country, we deserve political stability to enable economic prosperity. Let us pray! There will be no shedding of blood. Let us pray for the health of a former President to avert bereavement. I see fire outbreaks in Lagos and Abuja markets. I see changes in INEC leadership. Taraba should pray to avert a very severe ethno-religious crisis. A very important Emir should pray against bereavement. Nigeria should pray to avert deadly inter tribal clash in Lagos state. A former Governor should pray against sudden death. I see massive oil spillage around Kogi that will lead to seven days fire. Three Banks will collapse. A Service Chief of one of the armed forces will be dropped.”

On the international level, the prophet said he foresaw “a massive typhoon in Thailand that may be worse than the last tsunami”. He added; “The new Ghana President-elect should pray against liver and internal organ sickness after inauguration. Yahaya Jammeh will hand over to President-Elect, Barrow”.

The Prophet however admonished that some of these dangers can be averted if the characters involved go closer to God in spirit and in truth.

