2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Aregbesola commends PMB, security agencies for subduing Boko Haram.

The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria Armed forces and other security organisations in subduing the activities of Boko Haram group in the North-Eastern part of the country. The Governor while addressing the people at the grand finale of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, at the Military Cenotaph, Osogbo lauded security agencies in the country for destroying the Sambisa forest base of the group. Aregbesola stated that the nation will not forget the gallant soldiers and security officials whose lives have been lost in the cause of putting down the Boko Haram uprising.

