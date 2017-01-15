2017 #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay Ceremony in Photos

The 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony held at The Eagles Square, Abuja on Sunday, January 15th 2016. In attendance were President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Service Chiefs and other top government officials. The high point of the day was the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

