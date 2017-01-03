Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017: Biafra agitation will be bloody, Kanu will be released – Pastor Iginla

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

pastor-iginla

Pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly, an Abuja based church, Bro Joshua iginla, in his 2017 prophesies has said that leader of the Indigineous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, will be released and that the struggle for the actualization of Biafra will take a new turn. In his 72 prophetic insight for the year, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

2017: Biafra agitation will be bloody, Kanu will be released – Pastor Iginla

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.