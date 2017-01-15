2017 BMW SA Open Results & Leaderboard
Graeme Storm has won the 2017 BMW SA Open after a 3 hole play-off against Rory McIlory.
2017 BMW South Africa Open Results
The 2017 BMW SA Open results, scores and leaderboard including player positions, total strokes and tournament scores. Players who didn’t make the cut aren’t included.
|Position
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Graeme Storm
|270
|-18
|2nd
|Rory McIlroy
|270
|-18
|3rd
|Jordan Smith
|271
|-17
|4th
|Dean Burmester
|273
|-15
|5th
|Thomas Aiken
|274
|-14
|5th
|Trevor Fisher Jr.
|274
|-14
|7th
|Alexander Bjork
|275
|-13
|7th
|David Drysdale
|275
|-13
|7th
|Mikko Korhonen
|275
|-13
|7th
|Edoardo Molinari
|275
|-13
|7th
|Joel Stalter
|275
|-13
|7th
|Peter Uihlein
|275
|-13
|13th
|James Morrison
|276
|-12
|14th
|Laurie Canter
|277
|-11
|14th
|Richard S. Johnson
|277
|-11
|14th
|Gary King
|277
|-11
|14th
|Jeff Winther
|277
|-11
|18th
|Jens Fahrbring
|278
|-10
|18th
|Tom Lewis
|278
|-10
|18th
|Jaco van Zyl
|278
|-10
|21st
|Jacques Blaauw
|279
|-9
|21st
|Keith Horne
|279
|-9
|21st
|Jbe’ Kruger
|279
|-9
|21st
|Romain Langasque
|279
|-9
|21st
|Justin Walters
|279
|-9
|26th
|Darren Fichardt
|280
|-8
|26th
|Oliver Fisher
|280
|-8
|26th
|Chris Hanson
|280
|-8
|26th
|James Kingston
|280
|-8
|26th
|Sebastian Soderberg
|280
|-8
|31st
|Mark Foster
|281
|-7
|31st
|Justin Harding
|281
|-7
|31st
|Alexander Knappe
|281
|-7
|31st
|Espen Kofstad
|281
|-7
|31st
|Brandon Stone
|281
|-7
|31st
|Dawie van der Walt
|281
|-7
|37th
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|282
|-6
|37th
|Paul Waring
|282
|-6
|37th
|Pontus Widegren
|282
|-6
|40th
|Jonathan Agren
|283
|-5
|40th
|Adilson Da Silva
|283
|-5
|40th
|Louis De Jager
|283
|-5
|40th
|Thomas Detry
|283
|-5
|40th
|Rafa Echenique
|283
|-5
|40th
|Michael Hollick
|283
|-5
|40th
|John Parry
|283
|-5
|40th
|Ulrich Van Den Berg
|283
|-5
|40th
|Rourke van der Spuy
|283
|-5
|49th
|Simon Dyson
|284
|-4
|49th
|Morten Orum Madsen
|284
|-4
|49th
|Ross McGowan
|284
|-4
|52nd
|Daniel Brooks
|285
|-3
|52nd
|Garth Mulroy
|285
|-3
|52nd
|Shaun Norris
|285
|-3
|55th
|Adrian Otaegui
|286
|-2
|55th
|Danie Van Tonder
|286
|-2
|57th
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|287
|-1
|57th
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|287
|-1
|57th
|Steven Tiley
|287
|-1
|60th
|Pep Angles
|288
|0
|61st
|Titch Moore
|289
|1
|62nd
|James Kamte
|290
|2
|62nd
|Paul Maddy
|290
|2
|64th
|Stefan Engell Andersen
|292
|4
|64th
|Andrew Georgiou
|292
|4
|66th
|Niclas Fasth
|295
|7
|67th
|Ockie Strydom
|297
|9
The post 2017 BMW SA Open Results & Leaderboard appeared first on Golf and Course.
