2017 BMW SA Open Results & Leaderboard

Graeme Storm has won the 2017 BMW SA Open after a 3 hole play-off against Rory McIlory.

2017 BMW South Africa Open Results

The 2017 BMW SA Open results, scores and leaderboard including player positions, total strokes and tournament scores. Players who didn’t make the cut aren’t included.

Position Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Graeme Storm 270 -18 2nd Rory McIlroy 270 -18 3rd Jordan Smith 271 -17 4th Dean Burmester 273 -15 5th Thomas Aiken 274 -14 5th Trevor Fisher Jr. 274 -14 7th Alexander Bjork 275 -13 7th David Drysdale 275 -13 7th Mikko Korhonen 275 -13 7th Edoardo Molinari 275 -13 7th Joel Stalter 275 -13 7th Peter Uihlein 275 -13 13th James Morrison 276 -12 14th Laurie Canter 277 -11 14th Richard S. Johnson 277 -11 14th Gary King 277 -11 14th Jeff Winther 277 -11 18th Jens Fahrbring 278 -10 18th Tom Lewis 278 -10 18th Jaco van Zyl 278 -10 21st Jacques Blaauw 279 -9 21st Keith Horne 279 -9 21st Jbe’ Kruger 279 -9 21st Romain Langasque 279 -9 21st Justin Walters 279 -9 26th Darren Fichardt 280 -8 26th Oliver Fisher 280 -8 26th Chris Hanson 280 -8 26th James Kingston 280 -8 26th Sebastian Soderberg 280 -8 31st Mark Foster 281 -7 31st Justin Harding 281 -7 31st Alexander Knappe 281 -7 31st Espen Kofstad 281 -7 31st Brandon Stone 281 -7 31st Dawie van der Walt 281 -7 37th Christiaan Bezuidenhout 282 -6 37th Paul Waring 282 -6 37th Pontus Widegren 282 -6 40th Jonathan Agren 283 -5 40th Adilson Da Silva 283 -5 40th Louis De Jager 283 -5 40th Thomas Detry 283 -5 40th Rafa Echenique 283 -5 40th Michael Hollick 283 -5 40th John Parry 283 -5 40th Ulrich Van Den Berg 283 -5 40th Rourke van der Spuy 283 -5 49th Simon Dyson 284 -4 49th Morten Orum Madsen 284 -4 49th Ross McGowan 284 -4 52nd Daniel Brooks 285 -3 52nd Garth Mulroy 285 -3 52nd Shaun Norris 285 -3 55th Adrian Otaegui 286 -2 55th Danie Van Tonder 286 -2 57th Lucas Bjerregaard 287 -1 57th Jacques Kruyswijk 287 -1 57th Steven Tiley 287 -1 60th Pep Angles 288 0 61st Titch Moore 289 1 62nd James Kamte 290 2 62nd Paul Maddy 290 2 64th Stefan Engell Andersen 292 4 64th Andrew Georgiou 292 4 66th Niclas Fasth 295 7 67th Ockie Strydom 297 9





The post 2017 BMW SA Open Results & Leaderboard appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

