2017 BMW SA Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Golf, News

Round 1 of the 2017 BMW SA Open will be hosted at the Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa on Thursday January 12th. The 1st round tee times for the BMW SA Open golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 6:30 am.

The 141 player strong field has been paired into 47 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the BMW SA Open.

2017 BMW SA Open Thursday Tee Times

The BMW SA Open round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
6:30 AM Andrew Mclardy James Kamte Philip Geerts (AM)
6:40 AM Hennie Du Plessis Anton Karlsson Steven Ferreira
6:50 AM Jamie Rutherford Simon Dyson Tjaart Van Der Walt
7:00 AM Morten Ørum Madsen Chris Swanepoel Dylan Naidoo (AM)
7:10 AM Rourke Van Der Spuy Dawie Van Der Walt Rafa Echenique
7:20 AM Tom Lewis Niclas Fasth Lyle Rowe
7:30 AM Adilson Da Silva Trevor Dodds Scott Henry
7:40 AM Richard S Johnson Mark Foster Ruan De Smidt
7:50 AM Max Orrin Alexander Knappe Vaughn Groenewald
8:00 AM Daniel Brooks Ulrich Van Den Berg Cj Du Plessis
8:10 AM Pep Angles Duncan Stewart Alex Haindl
8:20 AM Marcus Armitage Jens Fahrbring Neil Schietekat
8:30 AM Paul Maddy Colin Nel Darin De Smidt (AM)
11:30 AM Nino Bertasio Andrew Georgiou Shaun Norris
11:40 AM Zander Lombard Edoardo Molinari Sam Walker
11:50 AM Justin Walters Sir Nick Faldo Richard Bland
12:00 PM Darren Fichardt Hennie Otto Retief Goosen
12:10 PM Jaco Van Zyl James Morrison Marcel Siem
12:20 PM Jordan L Smith Adrian Otaegui James Kingston
12:30 PM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Jaco Ahlers Peter Uihlein
12:40 PM Keith Horne Lucas Bjerregaard Anthony Michael
12:50 PM Graeme Storm Jbe Kruger Jacques Kruyswijk
13:00 PM Gary King Bernd Ritthammer Oliver Bekker
13:10 PM Louis De Jager Oliver Fisher Madalitso Muthiya
13:20 PM Steven Tiley Stefan Engell Andersen Jovan Rebula (AM)
13:30 PM Daniel Greene Derick Petersen Michael Hollick
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
6:30 AM Brett Rumford Merrick Bremner Callum Mowat
6:40 AM Dylan Frittelli David Horsey Trevor Fisher Jnr
6:50 AM Thomas Aiken Ernie Els Andy Sullivan
7:00 AM Haydn Porteous Matthew Southgate Jamie Donaldson
7:10 AM George Coetzee Brandon Stone Rory Mcilroy
7:20 AM Dean Burmester David Drysdale Craig Ross (AM)
7:30 AM Darren Clarke Ross Mcgowan Jacques Blaauw
7:40 AM Chris Paisley Lee Slattery Titch Moore
7:50 AM Niclas Johansson Erik Van Rooyen Carlos Pigem
8:00 AM Jean Hugo Chris Hanson Paul Waring
8:10 AM Espen Kofstad Nathan Kimsey Romain Langasque
8:20 AM Danie Van Tonder Mikko Korhonen Joubert Van Eeden
8:30 AM Scott Vincent Sebastian Soderberg Heinrich Bruiners
11:30 AM Pontus Widegren Sipho Bujela Kyle Mcclatchie (AM)
11:40 AM Sebastian Heisele Makhetha Mazibuko Johan Van Der Wath
11:50 AM Bryce Easton Alexander Björk Justin Harding
12:00 PM Christofer Blomstrand Eddie Pepperell Marc Cayeux
12:10 PM Peter Karmis Laurie Canter Marco Steyn (AM)
12:20 PM Jeff Winther John Parry Doug Mcguigan
12:30 PM Matthew Nixon Garth Mulroy Ricardo Gonzalez
12:40 PM Matthieu Pavon Toby Tree Jonathan Agren
12:50 PM Thomas Detry Tyrone Ferreira Andrew Curlewis
1:00 PM Joël Stalter Jean-Paul Strydom Christiaan Basson
1:10 PM Damien Perrier Ockie Strydom Charlie Bolling
1:20 PM Ashley Chesters Jc Ritchie Rhys West
1:30 PM Lindani Ndwandwe Juran Dreyer (AM) Theunis Bezuidenhout (AM)


