2017 BMW SA Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 BMW SA Open will be hosted at the Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa on Thursday January 12th. The 1st round tee times for the BMW SA Open golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 6:30 am.

The 141 player strong field has been paired into 47 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the BMW SA Open.

2017 BMW SA Open Thursday Tee Times

The BMW SA Open round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 6:30 AM Andrew Mclardy James Kamte Philip Geerts (AM) 6:40 AM Hennie Du Plessis Anton Karlsson Steven Ferreira 6:50 AM Jamie Rutherford Simon Dyson Tjaart Van Der Walt 7:00 AM Morten Ørum Madsen Chris Swanepoel Dylan Naidoo (AM) 7:10 AM Rourke Van Der Spuy Dawie Van Der Walt Rafa Echenique 7:20 AM Tom Lewis Niclas Fasth Lyle Rowe 7:30 AM Adilson Da Silva Trevor Dodds Scott Henry 7:40 AM Richard S Johnson Mark Foster Ruan De Smidt 7:50 AM Max Orrin Alexander Knappe Vaughn Groenewald 8:00 AM Daniel Brooks Ulrich Van Den Berg Cj Du Plessis 8:10 AM Pep Angles Duncan Stewart Alex Haindl 8:20 AM Marcus Armitage Jens Fahrbring Neil Schietekat 8:30 AM Paul Maddy Colin Nel Darin De Smidt (AM) 11:30 AM Nino Bertasio Andrew Georgiou Shaun Norris 11:40 AM Zander Lombard Edoardo Molinari Sam Walker 11:50 AM Justin Walters Sir Nick Faldo Richard Bland 12:00 PM Darren Fichardt Hennie Otto Retief Goosen 12:10 PM Jaco Van Zyl James Morrison Marcel Siem 12:20 PM Jordan L Smith Adrian Otaegui James Kingston 12:30 PM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Jaco Ahlers Peter Uihlein 12:40 PM Keith Horne Lucas Bjerregaard Anthony Michael 12:50 PM Graeme Storm Jbe Kruger Jacques Kruyswijk 13:00 PM Gary King Bernd Ritthammer Oliver Bekker 13:10 PM Louis De Jager Oliver Fisher Madalitso Muthiya 13:20 PM Steven Tiley Stefan Engell Andersen Jovan Rebula (AM) 13:30 PM Daniel Greene Derick Petersen Michael Hollick 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 6:30 AM Brett Rumford Merrick Bremner Callum Mowat 6:40 AM Dylan Frittelli David Horsey Trevor Fisher Jnr 6:50 AM Thomas Aiken Ernie Els Andy Sullivan 7:00 AM Haydn Porteous Matthew Southgate Jamie Donaldson 7:10 AM George Coetzee Brandon Stone Rory Mcilroy 7:20 AM Dean Burmester David Drysdale Craig Ross (AM) 7:30 AM Darren Clarke Ross Mcgowan Jacques Blaauw 7:40 AM Chris Paisley Lee Slattery Titch Moore 7:50 AM Niclas Johansson Erik Van Rooyen Carlos Pigem 8:00 AM Jean Hugo Chris Hanson Paul Waring 8:10 AM Espen Kofstad Nathan Kimsey Romain Langasque 8:20 AM Danie Van Tonder Mikko Korhonen Joubert Van Eeden 8:30 AM Scott Vincent Sebastian Soderberg Heinrich Bruiners 11:30 AM Pontus Widegren Sipho Bujela Kyle Mcclatchie (AM) 11:40 AM Sebastian Heisele Makhetha Mazibuko Johan Van Der Wath 11:50 AM Bryce Easton Alexander Björk Justin Harding 12:00 PM Christofer Blomstrand Eddie Pepperell Marc Cayeux 12:10 PM Peter Karmis Laurie Canter Marco Steyn (AM) 12:20 PM Jeff Winther John Parry Doug Mcguigan 12:30 PM Matthew Nixon Garth Mulroy Ricardo Gonzalez 12:40 PM Matthieu Pavon Toby Tree Jonathan Agren 12:50 PM Thomas Detry Tyrone Ferreira Andrew Curlewis 1:00 PM Joël Stalter Jean-Paul Strydom Christiaan Basson 1:10 PM Damien Perrier Ockie Strydom Charlie Bolling 1:20 PM Ashley Chesters Jc Ritchie Rhys West 1:30 PM Lindani Ndwandwe Juran Dreyer (AM) Theunis Bezuidenhout (AM)





