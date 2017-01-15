2017 BMW SA Open Sunday Tee Times – 4th Round Pairings
The 4th round of the 2017 BMW SA Open will be played on Sunday 15th January at the Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The BMW SA Open 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:50 am.
The final tee slot of the BMW SA Open 2017 golf tournament is at 9:30 am and features Paul Maddy, Niclas Fasth and Andrew Georgiou.
BMW SA Open Round 4 Tee Times
The BMW SA Open 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Glendower Golf Club.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:50 AM
|Jens Fahrbring
|Jonathan Agren
|08:00 AM
|Adrian Otaegui
|Darren Fichardt
|08:10 AM
|Daniel Brooks
|Jacques Blaauw
|Shaun Norris
|08:20 AM
|Jeff Winther
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|James Morrison
|08:30 AM
|Justin Walters
|Oliver Fisher
|Louis de Jager
|08:40 AM
|Gary King
|Pontus Widegren
|Alexander Björk
|08:50 AM
|Chris Hanson
|David Drysdale
|Laurie Canter
|09:00 AM
|Keith Horne
|Thomas Aiken
|Trevor Fisher Jnr
|09:10 AM
|Richard S Johnson
|Peter Uihlein
|Mikko Korhonen
|09:20 AM
|Jaco van Zyl
|Dean Burmester
|Romain Langasque
|09:30 AM
|Edoardo Molinari
|Joël Stalter
|Jbe Kruger
|09:40 AM
|Jordan L Smith
|Graeme Storm
|Rory Mcilroy
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|07:50 AM
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|James Kingston
|Rourke van der Spuy
|08:00 AM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Simon Dyson
|Sebastian Soderberg
|08:10 AM
|Ulrich van den Berg
|Mark Foster
|Alexander Knappe
|08:20 AM
|Brandon Stone
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|Adilson da Silva
|08:30 AM
|Tom Lewis
|Thomas Detry
|Rafa Echenique
|08:40 AM
|Titch Moore
|John Parry
|Stefan Engell Andersen
|08:50 AM
|Pep Angles
|Paul Waring
|Ross Mcgowan
|09:00 AM
|Justin Harding
|Steven Tiley
|Michael Hollick
|09:10 AM
|Garth Mulroy
|Ockie Strydom
|Danie van Tonder
|09:20 AM
|Morten Ørum Madsen
|Espen Kofstad
|James Kamte
|09:30 AM
|Paul Maddy
|Niclas Fasth
|Andrew Georgiou
