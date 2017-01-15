2017 BMW SA Open Sunday Tee Times – 4th Round Pairings

The 4th round of the 2017 BMW SA Open will be played on Sunday 15th January at the Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The BMW SA Open 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:50 am.

The final tee slot of the BMW SA Open 2017 golf tournament is at 9:30 am and features Paul Maddy, Niclas Fasth and Andrew Georgiou.

BMW SA Open Round 4 Tee Times

The BMW SA Open 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Glendower Golf Club.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:50 AM Jens Fahrbring Jonathan Agren 08:00 AM Adrian Otaegui Darren Fichardt 08:10 AM Daniel Brooks Jacques Blaauw Shaun Norris 08:20 AM Jeff Winther Dawie Van Der Walt James Morrison 08:30 AM Justin Walters Oliver Fisher Louis de Jager 08:40 AM Gary King Pontus Widegren Alexander Björk 08:50 AM Chris Hanson David Drysdale Laurie Canter 09:00 AM Keith Horne Thomas Aiken Trevor Fisher Jnr 09:10 AM Richard S Johnson Peter Uihlein Mikko Korhonen 09:20 AM Jaco van Zyl Dean Burmester Romain Langasque 09:30 AM Edoardo Molinari Joël Stalter Jbe Kruger 09:40 AM Jordan L Smith Graeme Storm Rory Mcilroy 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 07:50 AM Lucas Bjerregaard James Kingston Rourke van der Spuy 08:00 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Simon Dyson Sebastian Soderberg 08:10 AM Ulrich van den Berg Mark Foster Alexander Knappe 08:20 AM Brandon Stone Jacques Kruyswijk Adilson da Silva 08:30 AM Tom Lewis Thomas Detry Rafa Echenique 08:40 AM Titch Moore John Parry Stefan Engell Andersen 08:50 AM Pep Angles Paul Waring Ross Mcgowan 09:00 AM Justin Harding Steven Tiley Michael Hollick 09:10 AM Garth Mulroy Ockie Strydom Danie van Tonder 09:20 AM Morten Ørum Madsen Espen Kofstad James Kamte 09:30 AM Paul Maddy Niclas Fasth Andrew Georgiou





