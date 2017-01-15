Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 BMW SA Open Sunday Tee Times – 4th Round Pairings

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 4th round of the 2017 BMW SA Open will be played on Sunday 15th January at the Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The BMW SA Open 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:50 am.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The final tee slot of the BMW SA Open 2017 golf tournament is at 9:30 am and features Paul Maddy, Niclas Fasth and Andrew Georgiou.

BMW SA Open Round 4 Tee Times

The BMW SA Open 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Glendower Golf Club.

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
7:50 AM Jens Fahrbring Jonathan Agren
08:00 AM Adrian Otaegui Darren Fichardt
08:10 AM Daniel Brooks Jacques Blaauw Shaun Norris
08:20 AM Jeff Winther Dawie Van Der Walt James Morrison
08:30 AM Justin Walters Oliver Fisher Louis de Jager
08:40 AM Gary King Pontus Widegren Alexander Björk
08:50 AM Chris Hanson David Drysdale Laurie Canter
09:00 AM Keith Horne Thomas Aiken Trevor Fisher Jnr
09:10 AM Richard S Johnson Peter Uihlein Mikko Korhonen
09:20 AM Jaco van Zyl Dean Burmester Romain Langasque
09:30 AM Edoardo Molinari Joël Stalter Jbe Kruger
09:40 AM Jordan L Smith Graeme Storm Rory Mcilroy
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
07:50 AM Lucas Bjerregaard James Kingston Rourke van der Spuy
08:00 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Simon Dyson Sebastian Soderberg
08:10 AM Ulrich van den Berg Mark Foster Alexander Knappe
08:20 AM Brandon Stone Jacques Kruyswijk Adilson da Silva
08:30 AM Tom Lewis Thomas Detry Rafa Echenique
08:40 AM Titch Moore John Parry Stefan Engell Andersen
08:50 AM Pep Angles Paul Waring Ross Mcgowan
09:00 AM Justin Harding Steven Tiley Michael Hollick
09:10 AM Garth Mulroy Ockie Strydom Danie van Tonder
09:20 AM Morten Ørum Madsen Espen Kofstad James Kamte
09:30 AM Paul Maddy Niclas Fasth Andrew Georgiou


The post 2017 BMW SA Open Sunday Tee Times – 4th Round Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.