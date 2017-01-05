Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 budget: FG allocates N1bn to Lake Chad Commission – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
2017 budget: FG allocates N1bn to Lake Chad Commission
Vanguard
ABUJA— The Federal Government has allocated 1, 027,040,323 as its contribution to the Lake Chad Basin Commission, LCBC, in the 2017 fiscal proposal of the Ministry of Water Resources. The LCBC was established on May 22, 1964 by the four countries …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.