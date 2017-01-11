Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 budget: FG to spend N6bn on geodetic controls, others – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
2017 budget: FG to spend N6bn on geodetic controls, others
Vanguard
ABUJA- The Federal Government has allocated N6,812,285,653 for the execution of vital projects of Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation, OSGOF, in the 2017 budget proposal. Of this amount, the establishment, survey and observation of

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.