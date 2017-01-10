2017 Budget, MTEF, southern Kaduna killings top agenda, as Senate resumes

Consideration of the 2017 budget, passage of the 2017 to 2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) and

investigation of the Southern Kaduna killings will be the main focus of the Senate as the lawmakers reconvene today.

This comes as the upper legislative chamber is expected to pass the 2017 to 2019 MTEF/FSP this week.

It was reliably gathered that Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has already briefed relevant standing committees of the Senate about what is expected of them to ensure the quick passage of the 2017 budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari had presented the 2017 budget of N7.289 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly on December 14, 2016.

Saraki has consistently assured that the National Assembly would work assiduously to ensure the speedy passage of the budget in order to accelerate its implementation.

Senate standing committees are said to be warming up to engage ministries, departments and agencies of government to defend their budget proposals.

A source at the Senate President Office also hinted that the 2017 to 2019 MTEF and FSP will be considered and passed this week.

The source noted that some “knotty issues in the MTEF have been addressed and agreement reached.”

The passage of the MTEF and FSP upon which the 2017 budget was predicated, will pave the way for the consideration and passage of the 2017 budget.

Investigations revealed that the joint committees on MTEF chaired by John Enoh will submit its report this week.

The document had been enmeshed in controversy after the legislative body described it as ’empty’ last year.

On the Southern Kaduna killings, the source said that “the Senate will take up the issue to find lasting solution to the wanton killing and destruction of property in the area.”

He noted that the Senate is “worried that the situation in Southern Kaduna is worsening and deteriorating by the day.”

The Senate, he said, has resolved to “get to the root of the problem in the interest of peace and stability in the country.”

Finding also showed that the Senate resolved to look into the poor services being rendered by local and foreign airlines in the country.

