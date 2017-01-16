2017 Budget: Reps Meet CBN, NNPC, Customs, FIRS Over Funding

The House of Representatives will today hold a meeting with the Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, and chief executives of all revenue generating agencies in the country over the funding of the proposed 2017 budget.

The chief executives are billed to interact with the House joint committees on Finance, Appropriation, National Planning and Economic Development, Legislative Budget and Research and Aids, Loans and Debt Management‎ which are working on the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Specifically, the House committee will seek to determine the feasibility, or otherwise, of the revenue benchmark quoted by President Muhammadu Buhari in the proposed budget.

To this end, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru and the director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Mordecai Baba Ladan, ‎are expected to convince the House that the oil benchmark of $42.5 per barrel at an oil production estimate of 2.2 million barrels per day is possible, especially with the resurgence of militancy in the Niger Delta region.

Chief executives of other revenue generating agencies, including the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIR), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, and the comptroller-general of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd) are also expected to convince the House that the non-oil revenue figure of N1.373 trillion, as proposed in the budget, is feasible.

A member of the committee confided in LEADERSHIP that the House of Representatives would do everything possible to ensure that the 2017 budget is implementable, adding that there is an impending danger if the revenue projections quoted by President Buhari are not realistic.

“We have invited all the revenue generating agencies to interact with us on the MTEF. We did not summon them for questioning; it is just an interaction so as to ensure that the revenue projections are realistic, especially with challenges of militancy in the Niger Delta area,” he said.

The CBN governor, Emefiele, who is expected at the meeting, is saddled with the task of assuring the lawmakers that the average exchange rate of N305 to $1 is safe enough to base the 2017 budget.

President Buhari had premised the proposed 2017 budget on a benchmark crude oil price of $42.5 per barrel, an oil production estimate of 2.2 million barrels per day, and an average exchange rate of N305 to one US dollar.

Based on these assumptions, the aggregate revenue available to fund the federal budget is N4.94 trillion, which is 28 per cent higher than the 2016 full year projections.

Oil revenue is projected to contribute N1.985 trillion of this amount.

Non-oil revenues, largely comprising companies’ income tax, value added tax (VAT), customs and excise duties, and Federation Account levies are estimated to contribute N1.373 trillion.

“We have set a more realistic projection of N807.57 billion for independent revenues, while we have projected receipts of N565.1 billion from various recoveries. Other revenue sources, including mining, amount to N210.9billion. With regard to expenditure, we have proposed a budget size of N7.298trillion, which is a nominal 20.4 per cent increase over 2016 estimates. Of this expenditure, 30.7 per cent will be capital in line with our determination to reflate and pull the economy out of recession as quickly as possible,” the president had stated.

Irrespective of President Buhari’s optimism, the House had declared that all issues bordering on the MTEF must be sorted out before considering the budget.

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas, stated that the MTEF would be decided this week and that debate on the budget proposal will commence next week.

Namdas confirmed that ongoing consultation between the leadership on the House and relevant ministries was at an advanced stage and that the MTEF will soon be approved.

“By the grace of God, we shall consider the MTEF next week, and the other week we will start debate on the budget,” he said.

