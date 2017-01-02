2017 Budget: We’ll Ensure Speedy Passage – Gbajabiamila

The Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said that the nation’s lawmakers would work toward a speedy passage of the 2017 budget.

He, however, assured that they would not sacrifice thoroughness in doing so.

Gbajabiamila made this comment when he spoke with newsmen in Lagos during his constituency’s celebration of the New Year baby at the Maternal and Child Care Hospital, Surulere.

He also donated gift items to children with health challenges at the Heart of Gold Children’s Hospice, also in Surulere, to mark the New Year.

The lawmaker said that though the budget was presented late, efforts would be put in place to pass it promptly.

”It’s unfortunate that the budget was presented late. I have always been an advocate that budget be presented in September or first week in October as done in advanced democracies.

”You don’t present the budget late in December and expect quick passage. The financial year is supposed to start by December 31 or January 1.

“We cannot sacrifice thoroughness and good work on the altar of time, we still need to do our work ; we will ensure we fast track the passage in the shortest possible time.

”When we go back to the House, we will double and triple all efforts and make sure that this budget is passed on time,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said that, hopefully, the budget would revive the country’s economy and make life better for Nigerians.

“The good thing is that the budget year has been extended to March and there are safeguards in the constitution that provide that when the budget has not been passed during a certain period, there are certain things that can be done to keep the government running.

