2017 budget would leave many Nigerians poorer – Group

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

nigerians

A non-government organisation, Social Action has stated that with a debt component of N2.3tn, the 2017 budget of the Federal Government will increase Nigeria’s debt burden. According to the Head of Social Action, Abuja, Mrs. Vivian Bellonwu-Okafor, with some fiscal policies that had been implemented by the government, the 2017 budget would only leave many […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

