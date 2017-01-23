2017 CareerBuilder Challenge Results & Leaderboard
Hudson Swafford has won the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge with a 1 shot lead and a score of 20 under par at the Stadium Course.
2017 CareerBuilder Challenge Results
The 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Hudson Swafford
|268
|-20
|2nd
|Adam Hadwin
|269
|-19
|3rd
|Bud Cauley
|270
|-18
|3rd
|Brian Harman
|270
|-18
|5th
|Dominic Bozzelli
|271
|-17
|6th
|Brendan Steele
|272
|-16
|6th
|Chad Campbell
|272
|-16
|8th
|Scott Stallings
|273
|-15
|9th
|Sean O’Hair
|274
|-14
|9th
|Martin Laird
|274
|-14
|9th
|Richy Werenski
|274
|-14
|12th
|Francesco Molinari
|275
|-13
|12th
|Patrick Reed
|275
|-13
|12th
|Chez Reavie
|275
|-13
|12th
|Charles Howell III
|275
|-13
|12th
|Grayson Murray
|275
|-13
|17th
|Bill Haas
|276
|-12
|17th
|Greg Owen
|276
|-12
|17th
|South KoreaMeen Whee Kim
|276
|-12
|17th
|Robert Garrigus
|276
|-12
|21st
|Seamus Power
|277
|-11
|21st
|Michael Kim
|277
|-11
|21st
|Phil Mickelson
|277
|-11
|21st
|Chris Kirk
|277
|-11
|25th
|Tim Wilkinson
|278
|-10
|25th
|Keegan Bradley
|278
|-10
|25th
|Ryan Blaum
|278
|-10
|25th
|Steven Alker
|278
|-10
|25th
|Kevin Kisner
|278
|-10
|25th
|Jason Dufner
|278
|-10
|25th
|Brian Campbell
|278
|-10
|25th
|Anirban Lahiri
|278
|-10
|25th
|Geoff Ogilvy
|278
|-10
|34th
|JT Poston
|279
|-9
|34th
|Jhonattan Vegas
|279
|-9
|34th
|David Lingmerth
|279
|-9
|34th
|Aaron Wise
|279
|-9
|34th
|Nick Taylor
|279
|-9
|34th
|SpainJon Rahm
|279
|-9
|34th
|Zac Blair
|279
|-9
|41st
|Lucas Glover
|280
|-8
|41st
|Scott Piercy
|280
|-8
|41st
|Vaughn Taylor
|280
|-8
|41st
|Danny Lee
|280
|-8
|41st
|Ken Duke
|280
|-8
|41st
|Luke List
|280
|-8
|41st
|Shawn Stefani
|280
|-8
|41st
|Andres Gonzales
|280
|-8
|41st
|Jon Curran
|280
|-8
|50th
|J.J. Spaun
|281
|-7
|50th
|Nicholas Lindheim
|281
|-7
|50th
|Patton Kizzire
|281
|-7
|50th
|Roberto Castro
|281
|-7
|50th
|Bryce Molder
|281
|-7
|50th
|Ryo Ishikawa
|281
|-7
|50th
|Henrik Norlander
|281
|-7
|50th
|Trey Mullinax
|281
|-7
|58th
|Brandon Hagy
|282
|-6
|58th
|David Hearn
|282
|-6
|58th
|Steven Bowditch
|282
|-6
|58th
|Scott Brown
|282
|-6
|58th
|John Peterson
|282
|-6
|58th
|Paul Casey
|282
|-6
|58th
|Ollie Schniederjans
|282
|-6
|58th
|Kenny Pigman
|282
|-6
|66th
|Ryan Armour
|283
|-5
|66th
|D.A. Points
|283
|-5
|66th
|Webb Simpson
|283
|-5
|66th
|Chris Evans
|283
|-5
|70th
|Kevin Na
|284
|-4
|70th
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|284
|-4
|72nd
|Smylie Kaufman
|285
|-3
|72nd
|Rory Sabbatini
|285
|-3
|74th
|Tag Ridings
|286
|-2
|75th
|Aaron Baddeley
|287
|-1
|75th
|Ryan Brehm
|287
|-1
|77th
|Peter Malnati
|288
|E
