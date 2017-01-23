2017 CareerBuilder Challenge Results & Leaderboard

Hudson Swafford has won the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge with a 1 shot lead and a score of 20 under par at the Stadium Course.

2017 CareerBuilder Challenge Results

The 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Hudson Swafford 268 -20 2nd Adam Hadwin 269 -19 3rd Bud Cauley 270 -18 3rd Brian Harman 270 -18 5th Dominic Bozzelli 271 -17 6th Brendan Steele 272 -16 6th Chad Campbell 272 -16 8th Scott Stallings 273 -15 9th Sean O’Hair 274 -14 9th Martin Laird 274 -14 9th Richy Werenski 274 -14 12th Francesco Molinari 275 -13 12th Patrick Reed 275 -13 12th Chez Reavie 275 -13 12th Charles Howell III 275 -13 12th Grayson Murray 275 -13 17th Bill Haas 276 -12 17th Greg Owen 276 -12 17th South KoreaMeen Whee Kim 276 -12 17th Robert Garrigus 276 -12 21st Seamus Power 277 -11 21st Michael Kim 277 -11 21st Phil Mickelson 277 -11 21st Chris Kirk 277 -11 25th Tim Wilkinson 278 -10 25th Keegan Bradley 278 -10 25th Ryan Blaum 278 -10 25th Steven Alker 278 -10 25th Kevin Kisner 278 -10 25th Jason Dufner 278 -10 25th Brian Campbell 278 -10 25th Anirban Lahiri 278 -10 25th Geoff Ogilvy 278 -10 34th JT Poston 279 -9 34th Jhonattan Vegas 279 -9 34th David Lingmerth 279 -9 34th Aaron Wise 279 -9 34th Nick Taylor 279 -9 34th SpainJon Rahm 279 -9 34th Zac Blair 279 -9 41st Lucas Glover 280 -8 41st Scott Piercy 280 -8 41st Vaughn Taylor 280 -8 41st Danny Lee 280 -8 41st Ken Duke 280 -8 41st Luke List 280 -8 41st Shawn Stefani 280 -8 41st Andres Gonzales 280 -8 41st Jon Curran 280 -8 50th J.J. Spaun 281 -7 50th Nicholas Lindheim 281 -7 50th Patton Kizzire 281 -7 50th Roberto Castro 281 -7 50th Bryce Molder 281 -7 50th Ryo Ishikawa 281 -7 50th Henrik Norlander 281 -7 50th Trey Mullinax 281 -7 58th Brandon Hagy 282 -6 58th David Hearn 282 -6 58th Steven Bowditch 282 -6 58th Scott Brown 282 -6 58th John Peterson 282 -6 58th Paul Casey 282 -6 58th Ollie Schniederjans 282 -6 58th Kenny Pigman 282 -6 66th Ryan Armour 283 -5 66th D.A. Points 283 -5 66th Webb Simpson 283 -5 66th Chris Evans 283 -5 70th Kevin Na 284 -4 70th Miguel Angel Carballo 284 -4 72nd Smylie Kaufman 285 -3 72nd Rory Sabbatini 285 -3 74th Tag Ridings 286 -2 75th Aaron Baddeley 287 -1 75th Ryan Brehm 287 -1 77th Peter Malnati 288 E

