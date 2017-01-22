2017 CareerBuilder Challenge Sunday Tee Times – 4th Round Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge will be played on Sunday January 22nd at PGA West TPC Stadium Course in La Quinta, California. The CareerBuilder Challenge Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:30 am.

The CareerBuilder Challenge 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Trey Mullinax is paired with Greg Hopkins in the last tee slot of round 4 at 9:40 am.

2017 CareerBuilder Challenge Round 4 Tee Times

The CareerBuilder Challenge round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the PGA West TPC Stadium Course.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:30 AM Lucas Glover J.T. Poston Brandon Hagy 7:40 AM J.J. Spaun Seamus Power Bill Haas 7:50 AM Jhonattan Vegas Francesco Molinari Ryan Blaum 8:00 AM Steven Alker Roberto Castro David Lingmerth 8:10 AM Scott Stallings Vaughn Taylor Aaron Wise 8:20 AM Danny Lee Phil Mickelson Paul Casey 8:30 AM Luke List Jon Rahm Bryce Molder 8:40 AM Andres Gonzales Greg Owen Zac Blair 8:50 AM Sean O’Hair Chez Reavie Whee Kim 9:00 AM Anirban Lahiri Charles Howell III Martin Laird 9:10 AM Geoff Ogilvy Grayson Murray Richy Werenski 9:20 AM Brendan Steele Robert Garrigus Chris Kirk 9:30 AM Brian Harman Bud Cauley Chad Campbell 9:40 AM Adam Hadwin Dominic Bozzelli Hudson Swafford 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:30 AM Tim Wilkinson David Hearn Aaron Baddeley 7:40 AM Michael Kim Steven Bowditch Keegan Bradley 7:50 AM Ryan Armour Nicholas Lindheim Patton Kizzire 8:00 AM Scott Piercy Scott Brown Kevin Na 8:10 AM Patrick Reed John Peterson Miguel Angel Carballo 8:20 AM Ken Duke Nick Taylor Ollie Schniederjans 8:30 AM Ryan Brehm Ryo Ishikawa Shawn Stefani 8:40 AM Tag Ridings Jason Dufner Kevin Kisner 8:50 AM Brian Campbell Peter Malnati Kevin Thomsen 9:00 AM Henrik Norlander D.A. Points Bob Kain 9:10 AM Webb Simpson Smylie Kaufman Matthew Levine 9:20 AM Jon Curran Chris Evans Dave Colby 9:30 AM Rory Sabbatini Kenny Pigman Todd Baldree 9:40 AM Trey Mullinax Greg Hopkins

