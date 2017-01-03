2017: Dogara, Lasun, Bello assure Nigerians of productive year – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
2017: Dogara, Lasun, Bello assure Nigerians of productive year
BusinessDay
Speaker of the House of Representatives, , has urged Nigerians to be resilient in the face of the current hardship in the country, saying 2017 will bring succour to their sufferings. In a New Year message to Nigerians, issued by his special adviser on …
Brisk business for FCT restaurants, eateries
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG