2017: Dogara, Lasun, Bello assure Nigerians of productive year

Speaker of the House of Representatives, , has urged Nigerians to be resilient in the face of the current hardship in the country, saying 2017 will bring succour to their sufferings.

In a New Year message to Nigerians, issued by his special adviser on media and public affairs, Turaki Hassan, the speaker assured that some positive results of the new policies and initiatives of the present government would begin to manifest in the New Year leading to an improved quality of life for the citizens.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammad Buhari is fully aware of the hardship faced by Nigerians. As members of the same government, we can assure that in the New Year, succour will come the way of our people as we work to provide long lasting solutions to the myriad of problems.

“On our part, the National Assembly shall also go to work as the central institution of democracy through, which the will of the people is expressed. As parliamentarians we cannot afford to be observers or mere onlookers but actors.

“Our work is more urgent now than ever before because the change we seek must not be anchored on the quick sands of expediency but on the enduring solid rock of legislative frameworks that deal with corruption, eliminates gender based violence, strengthens democratic institutions, reinforces human rights and good governance.

“We shall also not fail the nation in ensuring effective scrutiny of the National government for effective implementation of all legislative frameworks especially the 2017 budget.

“Be assured that the House of Representatives is not resting on its oars to pass legislation that will provide support for the actualisation of the lofty ideas of the change promised by this government,” he said.

Dogara urged Nigerians to keep praying and working hard for the peace, unity and prosperity of the country.

In his goodwill message to Nigerians, Yussuff Lasun, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, enjoined Nigerians to remain committed ‎and hopeful in the ruling APC.

Lasun, who congratulated Nigerians on the successful completion of 2016 and ushering in of 2017 in good health, solicited the support of all Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari in fixing the economy.

“Nigerians need to be focused and move away from ostentatious living but rather patronise locally sourced products. This is the period that everybody must sacrifice one thing or the other, and ensure that the country ‎recovers soonest from the recession.

“It is a fact that people are suffering, but with determination, honesty and sincerity of purpose, Nigeria will recover quickly and things will start moving for better,” the lawmaker noted.

The deputy sSpeaker, who expressed optimism that 2017 will be a better year, pledged the resolve of the House to cooperate with‎ the Executive in ensuring that standard of living of the people was improved.

In a related development, Muhammad Bello, FCT minister, congratulated the residents of the Federal Capital Territory as the world celebrates the New Year 2017.

The minister in his New Year message prayed that the year 2017 ushers in for the residents and indeed the nation at large, continued peace and prosperity.

Bello appreciated God for sparing our lives to witness the New Year, in spite of the daunting challenges facing the nation.

The minister charged all residents of the Federal Capital Territory irrespective of religious belief, social affiliation or political inclination to continue to live in peace and harmony with one another.

Bello assured that just as the FCTA embarked on completion of major on-going road projects in the city during the preceding year, the Administration would continue to strive towards the same direction for the entire Territory this New Year and beyond.

He also expressed the commitment of the FCT Administration to continue to provide a serene and clean environment in consonance with the Road Map of his Administration.

The minister remarked that the Administration sees the New Year as a watershed in several respects because he is determined to provide the highest possible service to the Territory.

According to Bello, “we are committed to ensuring that this year will witness remarkable progress in many areas of service delivery having in mind that Abuja is the window through which the World sees Nigeria.”

He however reminded the residents to be security conscious whilst the FCT Administration continues to work in concert with the security community to guarantee the safety of the lives and property across the Territory.

The minister urged the residents of the Territory to continue to be peace-loving, law abiding and to pray for the nation and its leader, President Muhammad Buhari for the country to surmount all its challenges.

Bello, therefore, solicited for the cooperation and understanding of all the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, to enable the Administration build an all-inclusive capital city with services provided optimally.

