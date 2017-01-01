2017: Don’t replace governance with anti-graft war, APGA tells Buhari

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to replace the normal government function of governance with the so-called anti-corruption efforts to avoid failing Nigerians in his campaign promises.

This is contained in a New Year message on Sunday and signed by the party’s National Director of Publicity, Ifeanacho Oguejiofor.

The party who wished its members, supporters and Nigerians a pleasant and remarkable New Year celebration with hope, also urged Nigerians to show care and love one another by being their brother and sister’s keeper, and to always engage in things that will promote peace, common good and development of the country.

The statement read: “Though the party resolved at the inception of the current federal government’s administration not to criticize the APC led government without any justifiable reason especially within the one and half years period because it expected that the government needed some time to find its footing, however, later events so far have given the party cause for concern.

“Thus, APGA is worried, for example, that the current administration is treating its anti-corruption war as a replacement for the normal government function of governance. This approach has to be really changed if the APC government is to turn round the faltering and depressing economy.”

Oguejiofor said that while there is improvement in the war against Boko Haram, new theatres are opening in the South East and South South mostly due to government’s poor handling of the hitherto minor agitations, and therefore urged the government to use practical approaches that are less confrontational to resolve the issues.

He also also condemns the activities of killer herdsmen that do not seem to get the level of attention that groups like the Biafra agitators from the federal government and urged the security agencies to be proactive and end the crisis.

He advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be mindful of the poor and negative public perception of its electoral activities, saying the bizarre and shenanigans of manipulation of vote and allocation of scores, as witnessed during the bye-election of the Toto/Nasarawa federal constituency, in Nasarawa State, and the last Edo State governorship election was disturbing.

“The body should stop its officials from conniving with some unscrupulous Politicians and law enforcement Personnel on election duties from writing false election results. Also, it should guide against the body’s seemingly general disposition as if it were a department of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),” he added.

