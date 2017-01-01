2017 Fiscal Plan fails to impress markets, investment analysts – Vanguard
|
Nigeria Today
|
2017 Fiscal Plan fails to impress markets, investment analysts
Vanguard
Financial market parameters have indicated large scale apathy towards the recently announced 2017 budget and fiscal plan of the federal government. All the key market statistics have so far shown either indifference to the plans or turned negative …
Nigeria returns to crude Oil to fund budget as non-oil revenue falters
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG