2017 Fiscal Plan fails to impress markets, investment analysts – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Business


2017 Fiscal Plan fails to impress markets, investment analysts
Vanguard
Financial market parameters have indicated large scale apathy towards the recently announced 2017 budget and fiscal plan of the federal government. All the key market statistics have so far shown either indifference to the plans or turned negative
